Victor Osimhen set a new record after scoring in seven consecutive European matches for Galatasaray

The Super Eagles forward scored two first-half goals against Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Champions League

Osimhen was named the man of the match in consecutive games, having also won the award against Liverpool

Victor Osimhen set a new record for Galatasaray after scoring in seven consecutive European matches, but he was unaware of it until he was leaving the stadium.

Osimhen scored a brace to help Galatasaray beat Bodo/Glimt on matchday three of the UEFA Champions League and played in part in Yunus Akgun’s goal.

Victor Osimhen in action for Galatasaray against Bodo/Glimt. Photo by Ozan Kose/AFP.

As noted by Galatasaray.com , he surpassed Burak Yilmaz’s record of six matches set in 2012, and it was the first time the Turkish club won consecutive matches in the Champions League since 2012.

The Lions moved up to 14th on the UCL table and are on course to reach the knockout playoffs as they target a deep run in the competition, which would help their finances.

Galatasaray still has tough matches against Atletico Madrid, AS Monaco, and Manchester City, with easier matches against AFC Ajax and Royal Union Saint-Gilloise.

Okan Buruk praises Osimhen

Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk was impressed with Victor Osimhen and believes that his performances make the €75 million paid for him a bargain.

“Osimhen could have scored with the chances he created, the balls he won, and two more forward pressures he put in. He gave the ball to Yunus, who could have scored from there,” he told TRT Spor.

“Strikers can be selfish, but as you can see in this situation, he's thinking about his teammates scoring. He's showing that he's a team player.

“He's an elite striker. We can say that the €75 million paid for Osimhen is normal and low. Hopefully, he'll continue on the same path.”

Buruk was not the only one who praised Osimhen; Mario Lemina, who assisted his first goal, hailed him as the best striker he's ever played with.

“I can say that he's an incredible striker. He's the best striker I've ever played with. He gives so much of himself. He tries to help the team,” the Gabonese said.

Mario Lemina and Victor Osimhen during Galatasaray's 3-1 win over Bodo/Glimt. Photo by Bunyamin Celik.

Osimhen reacts to his record

The Nigerian forward was unaware that he had set a new record until he walked past the mixed zone after the match and an HT Spor journalist informed him.

“Oh, really? Burak Yilmaz is a big, big legend,” he said.

The two nearly played together at Lille, but Osimhen left to join Napoli in the summer of 2020, before the Turkish football legend arrived in France.

How the media rated Osimhen

