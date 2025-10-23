Victor Osimhen scored twice in Galatasaray's 3-1 win over Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Champions League

Osimhen set a new record, becoming the first Galatasaray player to score in seven consecutive European matches

The Nigerian was named the official man of the match and was highly rated by media brands across the world

Victor Osimhen earned global recognition after his brace for Galatasaray against Bodo/Glimt on matchday three of the UEFA Champions League.

Osimhen scored with his first touch of the game in the third minute, before adding his second in the 33rd, pouncing on a loose ball to round the goalkeeper.

Victor Osimhen wins back-to-back UEFA Champions League man-of-the-match award. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

His relentless pressure on the opposition defence helped him win the ball for Galatasaray’s third goal, scored by Turkish winger Yunus Akgun.

As noted by Galatasaray's official report, he became the first Galatasaray player to score in seven consecutive European games, and also earned the club their first consecutive wins in 13 years.

How the media rated Victor Osimhen

UEFA awarded the Nigerian the official man of the match award, noting his two goals and constant pressure on the Bodo/Glimt defence as a reason.

BBC Sport rated him as the best player on the pitch with a score of 9.13, significantly higher than the next player, Ugur Cakir, who got a 7.09 rating.

Stats website Fotmob gave him a 9.1 rating, while Sofascore rated him 9.8, both as the best player on the pitch, showcasing his influence on the match.

Squawka detailed his stats, proving he could have scored more than two goals with his seven shots on target and expected goals (xG) value of 2.91.

Turkish pundit praises Osimhen

The Turkish media was filled with nothing but praise for Victor Osimhen after his two goals and his performance against Bodo/Glimt.

The pundits in the country believe that performances such as that are the reason Galatasaray broke the Turkish transfer record and paid €75 million for him.

Victor Osimhen and his daughter after helping Galatasaray beat Bodo/Glimt. Photo by Yasin Akgul/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

343 Digitale pundit Haluk Yurekli claimed that Bodo grew into the game after Osimhen left the pitch, making him an important player for both sides.

“Osimhen himself showed why they paid €75 million for him! When he leaves, the competition starts to arrive. He's a very important player for both sides!” he said.

Galatasaray’s attention turns to the Turkish Super League, where they have a match against Goztepe this weekend, before facing Trabzonspor a week later.

The Turkish champions will return to the UEFA Champions League in November, with an away fixture against Ajax, which are yet to have a point and lost 5-1 to Chelsea on matchday three.

Mario Lemina sent message to Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Mario Lemina sent a message to Victor Osimhen, describing him as the best striker he's ever played with after his performance.

Both players will put their friends aside when their countries, Nigeria and Gabon, face each other in the African playoffs for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Source: Legit.ng