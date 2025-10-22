English Premier League giants Arsenal beat Atletico Madrid in their third UEFA Champions League match

The Gunners led by Mikel Arteta, scored four goals within 14 minutes to put up a commanding display

The win over the Spanish giants saw Arsenal set a remarkable record in the competition

Arsenal continued their remarkable form in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night, as they thrashed Atletico Madrid 4-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

Sweden forward Viktor Gyokeres scored his first two Champions League goals for Arsenal as they turned around the game in the second half to humble Diego Simeone's side.

Viktor Gyokeres celebrates with his Arsenal teammates after scoring against Atletico Madrid. Photo by: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC.

Source: Getty Images

The opening goal came in the 57th minute of the encounter when Declan Rice’s free kick found Gabriel Magalhaes, who powered home a trademark header to open the scoring.

Seven minutes later, Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli curled in a superb second after an electric run from Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Gyokeres scored a brace in three minutes, the first was a scrappy finish as Madrid looked ragged at the back (in the 64th minute), before finishing a close range from Martenelli's nod back from Rice's corner kick, per Sky Sports.

With the win over stubborn Madrid, Arsenal have climbed to third place in the 36-team league phase, behind 2025 UEFA Champions League runner-up Inter Milan and Barcelona.

The English Premier League giants began their campaign with a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, followed by another win against Olympiacos, with goals coming from Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

Viktor Gyokeres celebrates with Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber after scoring against Atletico Madrid. Photo by: Alex Pantling.

Source: Getty Images

Arteta creates UCL history

Spanish manager Mikel Arteta has created a remarkable history with Arsenal since joining the club.

According to Daily Cannon, Arsenal has now become the first team ever to win seven straight matches against Spanish opposition.

Their opening victory in Bilbao last month followed back-to-back wins over Sevilla in the 2023-24 campaign, along with triumphs against Girona and Real Madrid last season.

The Gunners defeated Sevilla both home and away, including a hard-fought 2-1 win at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, while their impressive streak also features a 3-0 demolition of Real Madrid.

Under Arteta as manager, Arsenal have never lost or conceded in a Champions League group/league phase game at the Emirates Stadium.

The North London club will shift focus to their remaining European clashes against Slavia Prague, Bayern Munich, Club Brugge, Inter, and Kairat Almaty.

Fans react

@MatchChatApp said:

"Certainly shaping up well for Arsenal, absolutely NEED to win at least 1 major bit of silverware this year. 🫣"

@afcmuktar wrote:

"We're winning the Premier League and the Champions League this season and nobody can stop us."

@ShashD added:

"We’ve got some distance to go still but playing well so far. Need to heal those wounds from the Barca and Bayern defeats under the previous regime and the important loss to Olympiakos in the Europa League just before COVID."

Arsenal to win EPL

Legit.ng earlier reported that a supercomputer has predicted that Mikel Arteta’s side will win the 2025/26 Premier League crown with a 54.5% chance.

Arsenal have finished second in the last three seasons, and every indication points to it that it could finally be their year to end their wait for a league title.

Source: Legit.ng