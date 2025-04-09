Declan Rice scored two incredible free-kick goals in Arsenal's 3-0 victory over 14-time winners Real Madrid

The midfielder netted his first-ever free kick in the Champions League quarterfinals as Arsenal took one step into the semifinals

A two-time UEFA Champions League winner has since described the Englishman as one of the best midfielders in the world

Declan Rice stole the show as Arsenal defeated Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

The 26-year-old scored two stunning free kicks, setting a new record in the competition's knockout stages.

Rice beat Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois twice in just 12 minutes.

Former Liverpool star hails Rice

Liverpool legend Daniel Sturridge has praised Declan Rice's performance in Arsenal’s victory over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

According to Daily Mail, the former England international described Rice as one of the best midfielders in the world right now, highlighting his top form for both club and country.

The two-time UEFA Champions League winner added that it takes a highly technical player to convert two free kicks in a single match. He said via Amazon Prime Video:

“He showed people what he is all about at club level.

“He has been brilliant for England and now his name will be in the conversation with the best midfielders in the world.

“Even driving for Merino's goal, he shows so many parts of his game, he did the complete performance today and we need to see more of him and that's what it's all about, it's not about anyone else questioning him, he can do it’.

Declan Rice broke the deadlock for the Gunners in the 58th minute, curling the ball around Real Madrid’s wall into the corner of the net past Thibaut Courtois, per BBC.

Twelve minutes later, the defensive midfielder struck again, bending a stunning long-range free kick into the top right-hand corner to leave Madrid stunned.

Spanish international Mikel Merino further compounded Real Madrid's misery, scoring in the 75th minute to give Arsenal a commanding lead heading into the second leg at Santiago Bernabeu next week.

Rice set new record

Arsenal's Declan Rice has made history as the first player to score two direct free-kick goals in a knockout stage match in the UEFA Champions League.

According to OptaJoe, neither Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo nor Argentine legend Lionel Messi matched this record during their illustrious European careers.

Ronaldo, the competition's all-time leading goalscorer with 140 goals, scored 12 of those from free kicks, per The Analyst.

Meanwhile, Messi netted 5 free kicks in the Champions League before his move to the United States, Khelnow reports.

