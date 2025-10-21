Opta's supercomputer has predicted the UEFA Champions League winner for the 2025/26 season

The competition returns for matchday three after the international break, with games across Europe

Arsenal will host Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium in the most anticipated game of the matchday

Opta's supercomputer has predicted the winner of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League trophy as matchday three kicks off across Europe on Tuesday.

The competition enters its second season of the new format after Paris Saint-Germain won the first edition, which was also their first trophy, beating Inter Milan 5-0.

Arsenal players in training ahead of Champions League match against Atletico Madrid. Photo by David Price.

Source: Getty Images

This season has kicked off well with two matches already serving up exciting results and debutants, including Kairat Almaty and Pafos, going through a baptism of fire.

Azerbaijani club Qarabag has been the surprise package, winning its first two matches, including a surprise 3-2 comeback win over SL Benfica.

Matchday three has interesting fixtures lined up, including Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid vs Juventus, while Kairat and Pafos face each other.

Supercomputer predicts Champions League winner

After two matches, six clubs have won maximum points, including Qarabag, while 14 teams have yet to win any game, three of which have lost both matches.

According to Opta Analyst, a supercomputer has predicted the probability of each team winning the competition despite only two matches in.

Arsenal, which is expected to top the group with about 18 points, is predicted to have a 19.78% chance of winning this season’s Champions League.

The Gunners have never won the competition, last reaching the final in 2006, losing to Barcelona, and were eliminated in the semi-final by PSG last season.

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain have a 13.63% chance of retaining their title, while Manchester City have an 11.16% chance of winning their second title.

Premier League champions Liverpool have a 10.79% chance of winning their first since 2019, but that could change unless they fix their poor form.

Bayern Munich has a 10.53% chance, while Real Madrid has a 6.45% chance of extending its record. Barcelona and Chelsea have 6.10% and 5.04% chances, respectively.

Atletico reports Arsenal to UEFA

According to The Independent, Atletico Madrid lodged a complaint to UEFA after Arsenal's failure to provide hot water in the changing room's showers.

Atletico Madrid players during their training at the Emirates Stadium. Photo by Henry Nicholls/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Spanish club players trained at the Emirates Stadium on Monday, and were baffled to find out that the bathrooms in the changing rooms had only cold water.

Arsenal apologised for the incident and fixed it, but only 10 minutes after the Atletico players had returned to their hotels to clean up.

The incident adds a bit of spiciness to the fixture, with football fans looking forward to the clash of two teams with solid defensive patterns of play.

