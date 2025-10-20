Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has sent a bold message to potential suitors

The Brighton shot-stopper showed off her dancing skills during the 13th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco

Nigeria were crowned African champions for a record 10th time after defeating Morocco 3-2

Chiamaka Nnadozie was in goal when Nigeria won the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, defeating host Morocco in the final by 3-2 last July.

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie poses with her trophy at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. Photo by: Light Oriye Tamunotonye / AFP.

The Super Falcons came from two goals behind to defeat the Atlas Lionesses, with Esther Okoronkwo scoring one goal and providing two assist to claim their 10th title.

The former Paris FC goalkeeper was impressive throughout the tournament only to to concede in their 2-1 win against the Bayana Bayana of South Africa, per CAF.

The Brighton and Hove Albion shot-stopper conceded three goals and was named the goalkeeper of the tournament for the second consecutive time.

Nnadozie and other members of the Super Falcons were hosted by President Bola Tinubu at Aso Rock following the remarkable win.

President Tinubu bestowed national honours of the Order of the Niger, OON, on each member and coaching crew of the victorious Super Falcons team, per State House.

Each player was also awarded a three-bedroom apartment and a mouth-watering $100,000 cash reward for winning the prestigious continental title for a record 10th time.

Chiamaka Nnadozie during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Group B match between Nigeria and Ireland. Photo by: Justin Setterfield.

Nnadozie sends cryptic message to suitors

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has shared a heartfelt message to her future husband.

In a viral post on IG, the 24-year-old is seen dancing to a popular Christian song during the last Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Nnadozie expressed that she would be able to fall deeply in love, admitting that the intensity of her feelings might make it hard for her heart to even pump blood properly. She wrote:

"Make i love you with all my heart Kee. Na Which one go come dey pump blood?

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans following the statement creditted to the Super Falcons goalkeeper. Read them below:

chinekfitness said:

"That is to say the song and dance is for the one and only being that can pump blood ''JESUS'' 💪💪❤️❤️❤️❤️."

ejaita_ wrote:

"You have such a bubbly and positive personality."

lass_sneh added:

"Goal keeper of the year loading 100 %."

jesse__ex said:

"I don use all my heart love you, I no really care about the one wey go dey pump blood 😁."

kingsleycyril14 wrote:

"Dis ur dance steps ehn😂.

"Nwa mgbidi no dey carry last."

