Manchester United beat Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield Stadium on Sunday night, October 19

Defender Harry Maguire scored the winning goal to ensure the Red Devils recorded their first away win since 2016

Super Falcons legend Asisat Oshoala and other Manchester United fans have reacted to the performance of the team

Manchester United defeated Liverpool 2-1 to condemn the Reds to their fourth consecutive Premier League loss on Sunday night, October 19.

The Red Devils took the lead in the second minute through new signing Bryan Mbeumo beat Virgil van Dijk, as he converted Amad Diallo's pass, silencing the home fans.

Manchester United had the chance the take the lead as Bruno Fernandes' effort hit the outside post.

Bryan Mbeumo scores Manchester United's first goal against Liverpool. Photo by: Michael Regan.

Dutch forward Cody Gakpo should have equalised, but his shot hit the post from Mohamed Salah’s through ball in Liverpool’s one flowing move of the first half.

In the 78th minute, Cody Gakpo brought back the home team into the mix for the Reds after tapping in Federico Chiesa's low cross at the back of the post.

With six minutes to go, Harry Maguire grabbed the winning goal for the Red Devils to record their first win at Anfield since 2016, per Al Jazeera.

The defender's goal ensured that Manchester United secured a back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time under Ruben Amorim's tenure as manager.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have suffered defeat at the hands of FA Cup winners Crystal Palace, Galatasaray, and Chelsea.

The reigning EPL champions are currently in 3rd place with 15 points, while the Red Devils sit in 9th with 13 points, per United In Focus.

Fans react

Super Falcons legend Asisat has joined other Red Devil fans to hail England international Harry Maguire. @AsisatOshoala wrote:

"Na why we dey call am GOAT …e dey always turn up ….. #LIVMUN #Maguire."

@SirLarry01 said:

"Maguire, saving and delivering Manchester United since 1888."

@ElUnico5223 added:

"Maguire is up there with Messi and Ronaldo as a clutch finisher. Never to be underestimated!"

Harry Maguire celebrates scoring their second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield. Photo by: Poppy Townson - MUFC/Manchester United

@SebbeJohnsson said:

"Last time Manchester United won against Liverpool at Anfield, while Arsenal led the Premier League, Man United came back to win the title."

@SathishFirewall wrote:

"Harry Maguire, the comeback king! From memes to moments like this - what a turnaround. Absolute warrior at Anfield today. 💪❤️."

@Landu_ added:

"From hundred of players after Sir Alex's era, I think I'm in love with this bad*ss mentality. He has passed the storm and showed public that this kinda mentality that supposed to grow if you're Man United Player.

"Huge Respect, Lord!"

