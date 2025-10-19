Liverpool vs Manchester United takes centre stage on Sunday, October 19, with a lot at stake for both teams

Liverpool are coming into the game on the back of three successive defeats, while Amorim is searching for back - to - back Premier League wins for the first time in Manchester United

A cat, famous for predicting football results, has predicted the winner of this weekend's fixture

With 40 Premier League titles between them, there's no doubt that Liverpool vs Manchester United remains the most anticipated encounter every season.

Both teams hope to take maximum points after a poor run of results in recent times.

Liverpool recorded their third consecutive defeat in their last Premier League game after conceding a 96th-minute goal as Chelsea secured a massive 2-1 win against the Reds at Stamford Bridge.

Man United visit Liverpool on Sunday, October 19, with Ruben Amorim looking to record back-to-back Premier League victories, following the Red Devils convincing 2-0 win against Sunderland in their last Premier League outing.

Amorim is yet to win back-to-back games in the Premier League since becoming Man United manager.

Who'll win Liverpool or Man United? cat predicts

Ahead of the game, a cat, famously known as Nimbus the King, has predicted the outcome of the encounter. The cat's last two predictions have been correct.

Nimbus the King predicted Atletico Madrid would beat Real Madrid, a game that ended 5-2 in favour of Diego Simeone's men.

The cat also correctly predicted Chelsea to beat Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

In the same fashion, the cat has now predicted Manchester United to hold Liverpool to a draw when they face their host at the Anfield stadium this weekend.

A video shows how the cat predicted the outcome of this weekend's encounter.

Two bowls labelled with each team were presented, and there was a third bowl in the middle, which represents a 'draw'.

Nimbus the King walked straight to the bowl, having a draw to eat from it, suggesting the game would end in a stalemate.

Fans react to the cat's prediction

The video has since garnered lots of reactions from fans.

tbzmk30 said: "How effective is this cat at predicting matches?"

shawnito19 added: "This cat is gonna put Liverpool in trouble. Draw?"

trippinzwayzd noted: "This is Arsenal's cat."

mazi_ofph said: "First time I agree with you"

hardaealekae123 added: "You better be right, just as you were in Liverpool vs Chelsea."

Despite the cat's prediction, Liverpool manager Arne Slot will go into the game knowing that a win will take them back to second on the log, one point adrift of league leaders Arsenal.

Man United, on the other hand, would find themselves in the top half of the table with a win at Anfield this weekend. It is all to play for in this encounter as there is a lot at stake for both teams.

