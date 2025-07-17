Nigeria rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck has openly criticised the manner European clubs are labelling their prize tags on African players

Odumodublvck said it is an eyesore for an Italian club to put a €40million tag on the reigning CAF Player of the Year

Ademola Lookman is currently on the radar of several clubs following his impressive performance for Atalanta in the last two years

Odumodublvck has expressed frustration on how African players are being treated by European clubs during the summer transfer.

The songwriter said African players have contributed immersely to the growth of football across the globe with their unqiue qualities.

The 31-year-old said it took the intervention of players like England international Steven Gerrard to convince Liverpool to sign former CAF Player of the Year Mohammed Salah despite his contribution to the club.

Odumodublvck also known as 'Big Kala' said players from this part of the world sometimes feel inferior while playing for their various teams due to the stigma. He said:

"Look at Mo Salah, why did it take Liverpool a billion years to give him a contract that even Steven Gerrard will say “he deserves it”.

"We have to wake up, if they are buying our players are low prices and paying them less than they deserve, it affects our entire footballing mentality.

"It makes us feel less even going into big tournaments. The ripple effect is so much that we cannot even see alot of the side effects of this oppression."

Lookman is underprized - Odumodublvck

Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck is unhappy with the offer presented on the table for the reigning CAF Player of the Year Lookman Ademola.

According to Sempre Inter, Lookman is ready to jump on the €40million offered by Inter Milan to join them from Atalanta.

Odumodublvck mentioned that the former England U21 player had outstanding seasons with Atalanta including winning a UEFA Europa League title, scoring a hat-trick against Bayern Leverkusen in the final. He said:

"Ademola Lookman is a 120million player if Wirtz is and Grealish is because none of them are banging a hat trick in a final.

"Mind you, Ademola banged in the hat-trick against Leverkusen and Wirtz

"Africa, stop sleeping and wake the up, they are trying to run us to the ground and you guys do not see it. €40 million for Africa's best player, over my dead body.

"Infact, I am going to make a whole video on how the world sees African players."

Should Atalanta agree to a transfer, they would demand around €50 million for the versatile forward, but the high price tag could hinder Inter’s pursuit of the former RB Leipzig player.

