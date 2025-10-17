Galatasaray has been advised to rest Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen ahead of this weekend’s Super Lig game

The 26-year-old forward was Nigeria’s hero in the international break, scoring a hat-trick in the 4-0 victory against Benin Republic

Osimhen joined Galatasaray permanently on a Turkish record deal from Napoli this summer

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has been advised to rest Victor Osimhen ahead of the club’s crucial Istanbul derby against Basaksehir this weekend.

The call comes from Turkish football pundit Veli Yigit, who believes the Super Eagles striker needs extra time to recover after his explosive performance with the Super Eagles during the international break.

Osimhen shines for Nigeria

Osimhen was in sensational form for Nigeria, netting a hat-trick in the 4-0 demolition of Benin Republic during their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Uyo.

The 26-year-old striker showcased his trademark hunger for goals as he led the Super Eagles to an emphatic win that kept their World Cup hopes alive through the African playoffs, BBC reports.

Osimhen’s first-half brace set the tone in the crunch encounter against the Cheetahs before he completed his hat-trick shortly after the restart.

Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka added the fourth deep into stoppage time to seal a dominant performance.

Despite the impressive win, Nigeria narrowly missed automatic qualification after South Africa defeated Rwanda 3-0 to finish top of Group C with 18 points, just one ahead of Nigeria.

Pundit calls for rest ahead of Basaksehir derby

Speaking on Turkish outlet Habersarikirmizi, commentator Veli Yigit urged Galatasaray’s coach to prioritize Osimhen’s fitness over short-term results.

“I don’t think Osimhen should be in the starting eleven for the Başakşehir match. He’s been through a tiring period; he’s tired after national team duty,” Yigit said.

Yigit added that the 26-year-old forward appears happier and more focused since joining Galatasaray, no longer distracted by transfer talk or contract speculation.

“I see Osimhen very happy. His complete focus is on Galatasaray. He no longer has thoughts like ‘Where will I go?’ or ‘What will my contract be like?’ These details are important. I expect a performance beyond the top level from him.”

Galatasaray seek return to winning ways

For Galatasaray, the upcoming game against Istanbul Basaksehir is vital as they aim to return to form following a 1-1 draw with Besiktas before the international break.

With the Turkish Super Lig title race heating up, manager Okan Buruk faces a delicate balance between protecting his star striker and maintaining the team’s attacking strength.

Osimhen’s fitness will likely be a talking point in the coming days, but his form for both club and country has been undeniable.

The Nigerian forward has become a fan favourite in Istanbul, and supporters will be hoping he returns stronger and sharper when called upon.

FIFA president hails Osimhen’s impact

