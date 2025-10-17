Gabon coach Thierry Mouyouma has talked tough ahead of the 2026 World Cup playoffs in Morocco

The Panthers sealed a playoff spot after a 2-0 victory against Burundi in the matchday of the World Cup qualifiers

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon against the Leopards of DR Congo is the other semi-final match-up

Gabon coach Thierry Mouyouma has fired a warning shot at Nigeria’s Super Eagles ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff clash.

The Panthers finished as runners-up in CAF qualification group F with 25 points, just one point behind group leaders Ivory Coast.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles secured second place in Group C with 17 points, trailing South Africa’s Bafana Bafana, who topped the group with 18 points.

Nigeria and Gabon will face off in the first semifinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff on November 13. On the same day, Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions will take on DR Congo’s Antelopes in the second semifinal.

The winners of these matches will meet on November 16 for a chance to advance to the intercontinental playoff.

According to FIFA rankings, Nigeria are 45th, Cameroon sit in 52nd, DR Congo place 60th, and Gabon in 79th.

Mouyouma wants to upset Nigeria

Gabon manager Thierry Mouyouma believes his players are ready to take on the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the playoff.

According to All Nigeria, the former Ajax Cape Town star said the playoff would serve as a build-up match to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) coming up in Morocco next December.

The former Gabon Star said it is disheartening to gather a total of 25 points and not automatically qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. He said:

"To get 25 points and not qualify is hard to take. We are ready. It will be a good match to play (against Nigeria), and a good test for the 2025 AFCON," according to Sporting News Africa.

Aubameyang cleared and for Nigeria battle

Olympique Marseille striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been cleared to face the Super Eagles in the 2026 World Cup playoffs.

The Barcelona forward recently returned from suspension after serving a one-match ban during Gabon’s 2-0 win over Burundi, with goals coming from Bryan Meyo Ngoua Mario Lemina.

Before that, Aubameyang netted all four goals in a thrilling 4-3 victory over Gambia, underlining his enduring class and importance to the team, per Vavel.

Now cleared to play, Aubameyang will be the key man tasked with leading Gabon’s charge against a Super Eagles side eager to return to the World Cup.

