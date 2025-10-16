Ghana qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as one of Africa's nine guaranteed representatives at the tournament

Three foreign-born players have reportedly expressed interest in playing for Ghana after the Black Stars qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana beat Comoros 1-0 and topped Group I with 25 points to seal their qualification to the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Otto Addo repaid the faith the Ghana Football Association had in him after retaining him despite failing to qualify for AFCON 2025.

The nation’s triumph has led to reports that some foreign-born players who had previously turned down the team are open to switching their nationality.

3 Premier League stars interested in Ghana

In recent times, African countries have convinced players of dual nationality who have ties to Africa to play for their teams, and the discussions have arisen again ahead of the World Cup.

According to Yen, Crystal Palace striker Eddie Nketiah and Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi are now ready to play for the Black Stars.

Both have previously turned down approaches from the Ghana FA in the hope of representing England. Nketiah has one cap, while Hudson-Odoi has three caps for the Three Lions.

Understandably, there have been social media protests from Ghanaians to ignore both players and also Francis Amuzu, who ignored Ghana for Belgium in the past.

Another Premier League star whom the country is reportedly trailing is Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia, who is eligible for Ghana through his father.

Remarkably, Ghanaians are open to the idea of having the midfielder, who has one cap for the Red Devils of Belgium, join their World Cup squad.

Otto Addo addressed foreign-born players

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has reacted to the news that some foreign-born players are showing interest in representing the team at the 2026 World Cup.

He refused to mention names but confirmed that the reports were true and that each case would be treated differently before making a decision.

“I think Ghana should always have a certain pride. As a country, we need to check the commitment of each player, which is very crucial because we have very good unity, and we definitely don’t want to destroy it by bringing players who don’t have commitment,” he said as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

“In general, we will look at each case individually. Without naming names, there are players we've been chasing since I became coach in 2021 who didn't respond to calls or didn't want to come. It's very difficult to generalize, so we have to evaluate each case separately.”

There are other foreign-born stars on Ghana’s radar, including Chelsea academy graduates Tyrique George and Josh Acheampong, who are with the England U21.

