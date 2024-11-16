The 2025 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament is taking shape, with several teams confirming their spots at the showpiece

A total of 18 teams, alongside the host nation, are already guaranteed a place at the tournament, while a host of others are looking to be among the final 24 teams

We shine the spotlight on the list of teams that have already secured their spots at the AFCON tournament

With just one matchday remaining, several teams have already booked their spots at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

However, some notable teams, including Ghana, have failed to secure qualification, leaving fans surprised by their absence from the tournament.

While Ghana’s elimination is a significant setback to their hopes of clinching a fifth AFCON title, the lineup of qualified teams showcases a dynamic mix of seasoned contenders and emerging forces in African football.

Host nation Morocco leads the way with automatic qualification, joined by heavyweights like Senegal and Algeria, who earned their places early with impressive consistency.

Egypt and defending champions Côte d’Ivoire also add prestige to the competition, bringing a combined wealth of AFCON titles and storied legacies.

The tournament welcomes several returning teams eager to reclaim their place on the continental stage, as well as others aiming to surpass their previous performances and make a lasting impact.

With five qualification slots still up for grabs, here’s a closer look at the teams already confirmed for Africa’s most prestigious football showpiece.

Teams that have qualified for the 2025 AFCON

The following teams have already secured their spots for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco:

- Algeria

- Angola

- Burkina Faso

- Cameroon

- Comoros

- Democratic Republic of Congo

- Egypt

- Equatorial Guinea

- Gabon

- Ivory Coast (defending champions)

- Mali

- Nigeria

- Senegal

- South Africa

- Tunisia

- Uganda

- Zambia

- Zimbabwe

Data courtesy of CAF Online

Remaining contenders for AFCON qualification

According to Punch Sports, the final qualification spots will be decided during the last round of qualifiers, scheduled for November 17–19. Teams still in the race for a place at the tournament include:

- Group C: Botswana and Mauritania are battling for the single available spot.

- Group D: Benin, Libya, and Rwanda are competing for the remaining berth.

- Group F: Niger and Sudan are contending for the last qualification slot.

- Group H: Ethiopia, Guinea, and Tanzania are in the running for one spot.

- Group I: Guinea-Bissau and Mozambique are the final contenders.

The upcoming matchday promises to deliver high-stakes drama as these nations vie for a ticket to Africa's premier football tournament.

