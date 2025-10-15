With Nigeria's help beating Benin Republic, South Africa qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after beating Rwanda 3-0

The Super Eagles of Nigeria outclassed Benin Republic 4-0 to clinch a much-challenged play-off spot

South African Football has released a statement noting Nigeria's contribution to their qualification

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has published a statement acknowledging Nigeria's contribution to their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification.

Bafana Bafana demolished the Amavubi of Rwanda 3-0 at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, to qualify for the World Cup.

South Africa qualifies for their first World Cup since 2010 after beating Rwanda 3-0. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

South Africa's victory was not the only factor responsible for their qualification, but Nigeria's hammering of Benin Republic 4-0 in the other group games was crucial.

Victor Osimhen's hat trick and Frank Onyeka’s volley demoted Benin from first to third, allowing South Africa to qualify and Nigeria to clinch the playoff spot.

As noted by CAF Online, it was South Africa’s first World Cup appearance since hosting the tournament as the first African country in 2010.

South Africa qualified automatically despite the self-inflicted hurdle of FIFA’s three-point deduction for fielding Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho.

South Africa sends message to Nigeria

SAFA has published a statement on its official website celebrating Bafana Bafana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and did not forget to acknowledge Nigeria.

“The soccer gods were smiling on Bafana Bafana nonetheless, as qualification to the next World Cup also required traditional rivals Nigeria to begrudgingly play their part and beat Benin, who had led Group C ahead of the final day of qualifying,” a part of the statement reads.

“This match also followed the script to absolute perfection as Nigeria beat Benin 4-0 in Uyo to send Bafana Bafana to the global tournament to be held in the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026.”

South Africans on social media also cheered Nigeria on during the match, but the support evaporated once they had their hands on the ticket.

Hugo Broos explains South Africa’s success

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has explained one of the key factors that helped his team achieve the historic feat of their first World Cup in 16 years.

South Africa acknowledges Nigeria's help in their World Cup qualification journey. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

The Belgian manager, who has also qualified Bafana Bafana for consecutive AFCONs and has most of his players in the domestic league, claimed that his players understood the assignment and have a winners’ mentality.

“In the national team, there is a fantastic mentality of winners – they want to win, they want to work hard if we have to work hard, so this is the right mentality and, again, you achieve things with that,” he told SABC Sport.

The Belgian will lead the team to AFCON 2025 and the 2026 World Cup, after which he has confirmed that he will retire from coaching.

Rwanda released statement after losing to South Africa

Legit.ng reported that Rwanda released a statement after their 3-0 defeat to South Africa cost the Super Eagles of Nigeria the automatic ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles needed the Amavubi to secure at least a draw to top Group C, but Bafana Bafana was too much to handle for the East Africans.

