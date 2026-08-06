Ireland's Passport Service has outlined how long applicants should expect to wait depending on the method they choose to apply

Online applicants face a shorter wait than those who submit paper forms, with postal routes taking considerably more time

The Passport Service also provides a tracking tool that allows applicants to monitor the progress of their submission

Anyone planning international travel from Ireland needs to factor passport processing times into their plans well in advance.

The guidance published by the Irish government makes clear that the method chosen for applying has a significant impact on how long the process takes, and that those with upcoming travel should pay close attention before deciding how to submit their application.

Ireland explains how long passport applications take. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

How long Irish passport applications take

For those applying through the Passport Online system, first-time applicants can expect to wait approximately 20 working days. The Citizens Information page recommends this route for anyone due to travel within three months, describing it as the faster and more practical option.

Postal applications involve a noticeably longer wait. Standard applications sent by post take at least eight weeks to process, and that timeline does not include the time spent in postage either direction. First-time applicants sending their forms from the United Kingdom face the same minimum estimate of eight weeks for processing.

Applicants are advised to check the Passport Service's website directly for the most current processing times, as these can shift depending on demand and other factors throughout the year.

How to track your Irish passport application

Once an application has been submitted, the Passport Service offers an online tracking tool that allows applicants to follow its progress. To use the service, applicants need their application number, which can be found in the top left-hand corner of the application form.

Upon receiving a completed passport, applicants are required to sign it before it becomes valid for travel.

The clear takeaway from the guidance is that early planning makes a significant difference. Leaving a passport application until close to a travel date, particularly through a postal route, risks missing the processing window entirely.

UK explains how to get faster visa decision

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the UK government has explained how applicants can pay for quicker decisions on visa, settlement, and citizenship applications in 2026.

Two separate service tiers are available, each with different processing timelines and costs that apply to every family member on the application.

Source: Legit.ng