Mutiu Adepoju was an integral part of the iconic Super Eagles of Nigeria team through the mid-1990s

The versatile attacker was one of the first Nigerian players to ply his trade predominantly in the Spanish La Liga

The 53-year-old has disclosed what he dubs as the best decision of his illustrious career, in a recent interview

Mutiu Adepoju’s illustrious career saw him feature for a flurry of elite clubs in the Spanish La Liga and beyond.

The 1994 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner, throughout his trophy-laden career, donned the white of Real Madrid and also played for other Spanish clubs, including Real Sociedad and Racing Santander.

The 53-year-old was also an integral part of the Nigerian team that qualified for their maiden FIFA World Cup competition in 1994.

Mutiu Adepoju contest for the ball with Peter Schmeichel during the 1998 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match between Nigeria and Denmark in France on June 29, 1998. Image: Thierry Orban.

Source: Getty Images

‘Headmaster,’ as he is fondly called, also won a couple of trophies throughout his 18-year-long career.

However, in a recent interview, the former Super Eagles forward has reflected on what he dubs the best decision he made during his lengthy football career.

Adepoju recalls the best decision of his career

Speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, the retired footballer reflected on his illustrious career, highlighting his decision to don the green and white of the Nigerian team and being an integral part of the history-making 1994 Super Eagles squad.

“First, I think the best decision has to be being a footballer and playing for Nigeria. Representing Nigeria at three World Cups and three AFCONs, which I am just pleased and happy about. I am privileged to have been able to represent Nigeria.”

Adepoju represented the Nigerian team between 1990 and 2002, making over 50 appearances and scoring some notable goals, including a crucial equaliser against Spain at the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France.

The former Super Eagles star eventually ended his illustrious career in 2006 with Segunda club CD Cobena, according to reports from footballdatabase.eu.

Source: Legit.ng