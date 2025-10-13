Nigeria's situation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers seems complex due to several key factors

The Super Eagles must defeat Benin Republic by at least two goals, and hope South Africa drop points against Rwanda

For a chance to make the top four second-best teams to the playoffs, two teams must drop points for the Super Eagles to progress

Amid calculations and permutations in a bid to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, an updated ranking has shown how Nigeria can make it to the playoffs, should they miss out on an automatic ticket.

Should South Africa register a win over Rwanda on Tuesday night, it would be over for Nigeria, who take on the Benin Republic in the final match of the qualifiers.

The situation in the CAF qualification Group C remains complex, with Benin, South Africa and Nigeria all having a chance to progress.

Benin top the group with 17 points, South Africa have 15, while Nigeria's Super Eagles are third with 14 points.

Nigeria must beat Benin with a least two goals and hope for South Africa to drop points against Rwanda to claim an automatic ticket to the Mundial.

Furthermore, should the team miss out on the top spot, it is even more complex to make the four teams to the playoffs should they finish second, per the BBC.

Following Eritrea's withdrawal from Group E, CAF has adjusted the rankings to compare second-placed teams fairly.

Results against the lowest-ranked team (by final group standings) in all groups when computing points, goal difference, and other tiebreakers will be deducted.

After all top teams confirm their place at the global showpiece, the best four teams in second position will proceed to a playoff.

As it stands, Gabon and Burkina Faso are on the verge of making it to the playoffs, but Nigeria must pray that Cameroon and DR Congo drop points.

Gabon have 16 points, Burkina Faso and Niger on 15 each, while Cameroon have 14 points.

The Indomitable Lions take on Angola at home on Monday night, while DR Congo will also host Sudan.

Nigeria risk losing N15bn

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are on the verge of missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a setback that could have major consequences for the Nigeria Football Federation.

Failure to qualify for the World Cup could have huge implications financially for the team and the NFF.

Though FIFA has not released a breakdown of the appearance fees and prize money for the World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada, the football governing body has confirmed that it will pay out $896 million in prize money for the 2026 tournament, more than double the record $440 million it distributed four years ago in Qatar.

Benin captain warns Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Benin Republic captain Steve Mounie has declared that the Cheetahs are in Uyo to defeat the Super Eagles, setting the tone for what promises to be a fiercely contested 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying decider on Tuesday.

Mounie is brimming with confidence after leading his team to a narrow but crucial 1-0 victory over Rwanda in Kigali last Friday, Complete Sports reports.

