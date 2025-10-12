CAF has outlined the process for how African teams can qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released fresh details on how African teams can qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

In a new circular, as obtained by Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana, CAF provided the much-needed clarity on the playoff format.

As earlier reported, the Super Eagles could sneak into the playoffs via the best second-place route if they fail to secure automatic qualification. But they still have to beat Benin Republic to stand a chance of making the playoffs.

How Nigeria can qualify through playoffs route

According to CAF, all the second-placed teams from the nine groups will have their points compared to determine which teams advance to the playoffs of the World Cup qualifiers.

In this playoffs, only one team could still earn a spot in the FIFA Intercontinental Playoffs.

CAF has now outlined the process involved in qualifying for the playoffs, ensuring fairness is maintained. The African football governing body has stated that results against the last-placed teams in each group will not be counted following the withdrawal of Eritrea in Group E.

This means only results against the top five teams in each of the nine groups will be used in ranking the best second-placed teams. But an exception applies to Group E, as it contains only five teams following Eritrea’s withdrawal.

For that group, all results will count since there is no sixth team to exclude. CAF also noted that the best runners-up will be ranked using FIFA’s standard tie-breaking criteria, including points, goal difference, goals scored, and other relevant statistics.

Updated ranking shows Nigeria's slim WC hope

CAF's announcement comes at a very crucial time, with the Super Eagles still battling to secure their ticket to the World Cup.

An updated ranking has shown that the Super Eagles still have a slim chance of making it to the World Cup through the playoff route if they miss automatic qualification. In the ranking, Djibouti is erroneously mentioned rather than Burkina Faso.

Nigeria currently sit in third place in Group C and must win their final against Benin Republic to stand a chance of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup either through the automatic ticket or the playoffs route.

The Super Eagles must beat Benin with at least one unreplied goal, then they will both be on 17 points.

For the tie-breaker, Nigeria will top Benin with the away goal rule after they lost the first leg 2-1.

Benin captain sends warning to Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Benin captain Steve Mounie has fired serious warning to the Super Eagles ahead of their World Cup decider in Uyo.

Benin need a draw while Nigeria must win to stay in contention for the World Cup ticket.

