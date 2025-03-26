The Super Eagles of Nigeria were held to a 1-1 draw by the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Tuesday night.

Former CAF Player of the Year Victor Osimhen scored his third goal in two matches after missing the first four games of the CAF Qualification Group C

Two fans were caught on camera fighting over a lady after the Galatasaray forward scored Nigeria’s only goal of the night

The Super Eagles' chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup took a major hit following their 1-1 draw against the Warriors of Zimbabwe.

Nigeria struggled in their first four matches due to Victor Osimhen's absence, but the striker delivered with three goals in two matches since his return.

Coach Eric Chelle substituted the former FIFA U-17 World Cup winner in the 88th minute after his goal, replacing him with Victor Boniface, but the lead was lost as Zimbabwe equalised in the 90th minute.

Victor Osimhen's goal led to a brawl between two young men who were visibly fighting because of a lady at Godswill Akapbio Stadium in Uyo. Photo by: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Zimbabwe hold Super Eagles

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle failed to complete a back-to-back win as Nigeria were held in a 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Friday night.

The players were in a high mode following their 2-0 win against Rwanda at the Amahoro stadium in Kigali, but could not capitalise on their chances in front of their home fans in Uyo.

The Warriors battled hard against Nigeria with a well-coordinated defensive display, neutralising most attacks from the Super Eagles.

Prolific striker Victor Osimhen broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute with a header, converting Ola Aina’s cross that was flicked on by Tolu Arokodare per Punch.

However, Zimbabwe responded just 17 minutes later as substitute Tawanda Chirewa equalised for the visitors, dealing a significant blow to Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup per Vavel.

Following the draw, Osimhen was visibly upset and refused to join his teammates in applauding the home fans, particularly the supporters' group, at the end of the match.

Super Eagles fans have reacted to the brawl between two men after Victor Osimhen gave Nigeria the lead against Zimbabwe in their World Cup qualifiers. Photo by: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Heated argument over a lady after Osimhen’s goal

Following Victor Osimhen’s goal for the Super Eagles, two young men were caught on camera fighting over a young lady.

According to a post on X, the men were exchanging punches while the lady attempted to separate them.

One fan suggested that the fight was sparked by Osimhen’s goal in the 73rd minute, while another fan advised the men to find something productive to do instead of fighting over a woman.

Ha, gba mi o.

Dem dey fight for woman, see them.

They are fighting for love.

Oga hustle o, make money o.

O boy, wetin be

An elderly man responded:

Na goal cause am.

Zimbabwe coach warns Super Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zimbabwe coach Michael Nees has expressed confidence in his players ahead of their World Cup encounter against Nigeria.

The Warriors secured a 2-2 draw against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in South Africa last Thursday.

The 57-year-old stated that his players must embrace the challenge of facing the three-time AFCON winners.

Source: Legit.ng