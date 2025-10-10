Gernot Rohr has officially reported a Turkish club to the world football governing body ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic will take on the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on October 10

The Cheetahs lead CAF qualification Group C, overtaking South Africa after FIFA stripped Bafana Bafana of three points

Gernot Rohr is on the verge of qualifying Benin Republic for their first-ever FIFA World Cup.

The Cheetahs got into the race after FIFA deducted three points and three goals from South Africa for fielding an ineligible player during their qualifiers against Lesotho on March 21.

The ruling changed the situation of the CAF qualification group C, with Benin now sitting at the top with 14 points, level with South Africa but ahead on goal difference, and three points clear of Nigeria.

Gernot Rohr during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between Nigeria and Benin Republic.

Gernot Rohr reports club to FIFA

Benin Republic Football Association have reported Turkish Super Lig club Goztepe to the world football governing body.

According to Daily Post, Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr said the club intentionally prevented Junior Olaitan from attending the crucial match against Rwanda and Nigeria.

The German tactician said the country had made preparations to examine the midfielder when he joins the squad. The former Super Eagles coach said:

"Junior Olaitan is not with the national team because his club stopped him from coming for the qualifiers.

“We have therefore sent a letter to FIFA to denounce this situation. Even an injured player must report to his national team’s training camp.”

The 23-year-old failed to feature for Goztepe against Eyupspor and Istanbul Basaksehir due to injury. The midfielder attempted to sneak away from the club but was stopped by the club officials.

Olaitan Junior is unavailable for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria.

The Cheetahs medical team insists the Turkey-based forward is fit to play, but the Super Lig side has refused to release him.

Three other Benin Republic players out

The injury list of the Benin Republic has grown with three other players set to miss the crucial World Cup qualifiers.

According to The New Times, Burnley FC forward Andreas Hountondji is struggling to recover after sustaining a knock against Aston Villa last weekend.

Sumgayit FK player Abdoul Rachid Moumini and Kustosija Zagreb star Rodolfo Aloko have already been ruled out completely due to injuries.

Both players were expected to play crucial roles in Rohr’s team for the final stretch of the qualifiers. Their absence leaves the former Super Eagles coach with limited attacking options heading into the must-win games against Rwanda and Nigeria.

Rohr has charged the remaining squad to give their best in their double away matches in the World Cup qualifying series.

Super Eagles face World Cup setback

Germany-based defender Felix Agu has withdrawn from the squad for the qualifier matches against Benin Republic and Lesotho after a severe injury.

