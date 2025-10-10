Joseph Yobo says missing the World Cup could stall the careers of some Super Eagles players

Nigeria’s qualification hopes hang by a thread with two matches remaining against Lesotho and Benin

Players like Osimhen, Lookman, and Iwobi risk losing global exposure and transfer opportunities

Joseph Yobo has voiced his deep concern over Nigeria’s uncertain path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, warning that failure to qualify could have long-term effects on the current players.

Nigeria sits third in Group C, three points behind leaders Benin and South Africa, with only two matches left against Lesotho and Benin.

Former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo says failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will impact the trajectory of Nigeria's top players. Photo by Jeff Mitchell

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles must win both games and hope other results go their way to stand any chance of qualifying.

Speaking on Brila FM, Yobo said the situation reminds him of 2006, when Nigeria missed the World Cup despite a talented squad.

“I feel horrible because something similar happened during our time,” he said.

“We were young and strong as a generation, and missing that World Cup affected our careers. We had just come off 2002, and that continuity would have helped many of us move to bigger clubs.”

The hidden cost of missing the World Cup

The former Super Eagles captain stressed that the effects of missing a World Cup go far beyond disappointment on the field.

“The World Cup is the biggest stage in football. It goes beyond the players. It impacts the nation, the fans, even the economy. For a country like Nigeria not to be there, it doesn’t make sense. It affects everyone, because football is a huge part of our culture.”

Yobo pointed out that players like Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Alex Iwobi stand to lose global visibility that could push their careers further.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman are expected to lead Nigeria's attack against Lesotho in the World Cup qualifiers. Photo credit: PoojaMedia

Source: Twitter

The FIFA World Cup often serves as a showcase for top talents, leading to lucrative transfers, endorsements, and personal milestones.

For players in their prime years, like Osimhen and Lookman, missing another World Cup could mean fewer chances to prove themselves on the sport’s biggest stage, an opportunity that comes only once every four years.

Super Eagles face make-or-break moment

As things stand, the Super Eagles are training in Polokwane, South Africa, preparing for a must-win match against Lesotho.

With just 11 points from eight games as seen on FIFA's official website, Nigeria are at risk of missing back-to-back FIFA World Cup tournaments, except a miracle happens.

Anything short of victory for the three-time African champions in their final two matches against Lesotho and Benin could officially end Nigeria’s World Cup dream.

The pressure is equally on head coach Eric Chelle and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), both under intense public scrutiny after a series of poor performances.

For many supporters, the idea of missing back-to-back World Cups feels unthinkable for a country that once produced global legends like Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, and Yobo himself.

The coming days will define whether this generation, led by Osimhen, Lookman, and Iwobi, can rescue Nigeria’s pride or become another lost chapter in the country’s football history.

