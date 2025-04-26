Andre Onana has dropped a massive hint about his future at Manchester United amid exit rumours

The Cameroonian goalkeeper has splashed £3.5 million on a luxurious mansion in Greater Manchester

His future at the club remains uncertain, with reports that Saudi clubs attempted to sign him last summer

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has hinted at where his future lies after buying an expensive property in Greater Manchester amid rumours he would be sold this summer.

Onana joined Manchester United in 2023 from Inter Milan for £47.2 million. He struggled for consistency during that time and endured criticism from fans and the media.

Andre Onana in action for Manchester United against Wolves after be was dropped against Newcastle. Photo by Matt McNulty.

Source: Getty Images

Ruben Amorim dropped him from the squad for the Newcastle game after two errors that led to a goal and cost United a win in the UEFA Europa League match against Olympique Lyon.

However, he regained his spot for the dramatic 5-4 win in the second leg after his deputy Altay Bayındır conceded four goals in the 4-1 loss against Newcastle.

Onana buys mansion in Manchester

According to United in Focus, the goalkeeper has splashed £3.5 million on a mansion near Altrincham in Hale Barns, Greater Manchester. He had been renting the property before deciding to buy it.

The property is a four-bed mansion which has a cinema, gym, basketball court and tennis court. It also has a heated pool and outdoor chill area where family and friends can gather.

Turning rental into ownership is an indication that the Cameroonian goalkeeper is not leaving soon, having recently changed his agents in a bid to secure a new lucrative contract.

According to David Ornstein, United will need a significant offer, more than what they paid for him two years ago, to sell him and avoid breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Peter Schmeichel defends Onana

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has defended Andre Onana and hit out at his critics, claiming it is wrong to single out the goalkeeper during a difficult season for the team.

“It’s been a difficult year, it’s been a difficult year for everyone, so singling out anyone, I think that would be very, very wrong,” he told talksport. “Just look where Manchester United are in the Premier League. The players are not having the greatest time."

Manchester United players applaud the fans after their 1-0 loss to Wolves at Old Trafford. Photo by Ash Donelon.

Source: Getty Images

He added that the goalkeeper's position is difficult, and the pressure of playing for Manchester United makes it even more complicated. He cited an example of a newspaper in his native Denmark that doesn't have a sports section, yet reports United news.

“If you make a mistake for so many other clubs in the Premier League, they might just be in the newspaper the next day. But you’re not going to talk about it tomorrow or the day after,” he concluded.

Manchester United eye Aaron Ramsdale

Legit.ng previously reported that Manchester United are one of the clubs interested in Aaron Ramsdale after Southampton were relegated to the Championship.

The former Arsenal shot stopper is attracting interest from Premier League sides, who believe his reputation is intact despite the Saints having a horrible season.

