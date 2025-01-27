The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have completed the draws for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

24 teams will compete across six groups with the top two and four third-placed teams moving to the next round

Host nation Morocco will open the tournament with a crunch time against Comoros on Sunday, December 21, 2025

The group stage draws for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for Morocco from December 2025 to January 18, 2026 have been completed in Marrakech.

24 teams will compete across six groups in the first round, with the first two teams of each group and four best third-placed teams progressing to the knockout stage.

Aliou Cisse and Joseph Yobo during AFCON 2025 draw in Morocco. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat.

Source: Getty Images

Host nation Morocco will open the competition with a match against Comoros on Sunday, December 21, 2025 and will face Zimbabwe and Mali in their other group stages.

Three-time winners Nigeria were drawn in Group C against East African countries Uganda and Tanzania as well as North African powerhouse Tunisia.

AFCON 2025 promises to surpass the drama and entertainment from the 2023 edition, with some interesting matches already lined up after the draw was completed.

Legit.ng looks at six matches to watch out for at AFCON 2025 including Nigeria vs Mali.

AFCON 2025 games to watch out for

1. Morocco vs Mali

Morocco are one of the favourites to win that tournament as host nation, having been on a great momentum since their history-making fourth place finish at the 2022 World Cup. Mali reached the quarter-final of AFCON 2023 and were within minutes away from reaching the semi final.

As noted by 11v11, the two sides have met 20 times in their history with the North Africans having the upper hand with 9 wins while Mali have won six and five games have ended in a draw. Morocco are likely to win this by a 2-0 scoreline.

2. Nigeria vs Tunisia

Tunisia eliminated Nigeria at AFCON 2021 thanks to Maduka Okoye fluffing an outside shot, despite the Super Eagles dominating the group stages including a win over Mohamed Salah’s Egypt.

The two sides have not met since then and certainly there is revenge in the mind of Nigerians. Another iconic game between the two teams was at AFCON 2004 when Tunisia beat Nigeria on penalties in the semi-final and eventually won the tournament. Eric Chell3’s Eagles is predicted to win 2-1.

3. Egypt vs South Africa

Group B is a tough one and Egypt vs South Africa would be one of the high profile matches in the group with Bafana Bafana going against the Pharaohs led by Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush.

The last meeting between the two sides was when South Africa eliminated host Egypt from AFCON 2019 in the round of 16. Mzansi has had an upper hand against the record winners, winning seven, losing four and drawing one match.

4. Cote d'Ivoire vs Cameroon

Three-time winners and defending champions Ivory Coast and five-time winners Cameroon will clash in Group F and it is one of the matches that will certainly have the audience glued to their screens.

Ivory Coast slightly edged Cameroon on head to head, winning 10 against nine for their opponents, while two games ended in a draw. The last time they met was at AFCON 2015, when Ivory Coast beat their fellow francophone country en route to winning their second title.

5. Senegal vs DR Congo

Senegal won the title in 2021 while the Democratic Republic of Congo reached the semi-final of the last edition and both have been drawn together alongside Benin Republic and Botswana in Group D.

The Leopards have not won against the Teranga Lions since 1969 but considering the strength of both teams recently, it is one to watch out for. Senegal have won five times and drawn two against the Congolese.

6. Tanzania vs Uganda

The two neighbours were drawn in Group C alongside heavyweights Nigeria and Tunisia. Their game is one to look out for in East Africa, with third neighbours Kenya watching from home. They have met 61 times with Uganda winning 33, Tanzania winning 13 and 15 ending in a draw.

Yobo backs Nigeria at AFCON 2025

Legit.ng reported that Joseph Yobo backed the Super Eagles to go all the way at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco after falling short in the 2023 final.

The legendary defender was part of the winning squad under Stephen Keshi in 2013 and believes the team have grown together for years and have what it takes to win.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng