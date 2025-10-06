A supercomputer has predicted the English Premier League winner after dramatic results on matchday seven

Arsenal moved to the top of the table after their victory in the London derby over West Ham United

London rivals Chelsea helped the North London stay top after handing Liverpool their consecutive defeats

Opta's Supercomputer has predicted the Premier League winner after a round of interesting results during the final matchday before the international break.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City all recorded wins in a table-shifting weekend in the English top-flight league.

The famous tree-top elephant Arsenal ascended to the top of the Premier League table after beating rejuvenated West Ham under Nuno Espirito Santo 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

Manchester United eased the pressure on Ruben Amorim after a 2-0 win over high-flying Sunderland to move into the top half of the league table.

World champions Chelsea returned to winning ways in the league by inflicting a brilliant 2-1 defeat on Liverpool, the champions’ third consecutive loss in all competitions.

As noted by Tuko, Brazilian wonderkid Estevao Willian scored a 95th-minute winner, a result which ensured that Chelsea’s London rivals Arsenal lead the league heading into the international break.

Everton’s 2-1 win over FA Cup winners Crystal Palace ensured that there is no unbeaten team left in the league, while Manchester City wrapped up the weekend with a 1-0 win over Brentford thanks to Erling Haaland’s goal.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

According to Opta Analyst, a supercomputer has predicted the Premier League winner after champions Liverpool hit a poor run of form.

Arne Slot's side’s chances of defending their title have dropped to 30.61% and if their current predicament is anything to go by, they will finish second.

Arsenal, which has finished second in three consecutive seasons, is backed to finally lift the title by the supercomputer after Liverpool slipped up.

Manchester City and Chelsea are predicted as the rest of the top four, while Crystal Palace is backed to pick up the fifth UEFA Champions League spot if England retains their coefficient rankings.

It is not good news for Manchester United as they are predicted to finish 12th this season, an improvement on last season, though a distance from their top club status.

Sunderland, despite their strong start, are predicted to finish barely above the relegation zone, while Nottingham Forest also survived dropping to the Championship.

West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Burnley are the teams predicted to drop to the Championship after a poor start to the season by all three teams.

Mikel Arteta sends message to Liverpool

Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel Arteta fired a bold message to Liverpool in the title race as Arsenal picked form and the champions slipped.

Arsenal has moved to the top of the Premier League table, going into the October international break, and will hope to break their jinx of finishing second, which has happened in the last three seasons.

