Former Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante surprised fans by dressing as a sheikh during a teammate’s wedding

The World Cup winner and France star is widely admired worldwide for his humility and cultural respect

Kante remains one of the few players to have won the FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League, and Premier League

Former Chelsea and Leicester City star N’Golo Kante has once again reminded the football world why he is so adored, this time off the pitch.

The French midfielder, now playing in Saudi Arabia with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, went viral after attending teammate Muath Fagihy’s wedding dressed in traditional Middle Eastern attire.

N'Golo Kante joined Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad from Chelsea in 2023.

Source: Getty Images

According to YEN.com.gh, Kante was seen in a flowing white thobe and headgear, resembling the dignified look of a sheikh.

A video of the former Chelsea midfielder, seated beside the groom as a drink was served to him, quickly went viral across social media, with fans celebrating the Frenchman’s respect for culture.

Kante’s unexpected appearance showed a side of the midfielder that continues to win hearts beyond his footballing brilliance.

Fans continued to praise the midfielder not just for his achievements on the pitch but also for his willingness to embrace traditions with grace.

A look at Kante’s football journey

While Kante’s wedding appearance made headlines, the midfielder’s football journey remains one of the best achieved by a Frenchman.

N'Golo Kante lifts the Saudi Pro League trophy with his Al Ittihad teammates.

Source: Getty Images

The midfielder’s rise to stardom began in 2015/16, when he was a key figure in Leicester City’s historic Premier League title win.

Chelsea wasted little time in bringing him to Stamford Bridge, and Kante carried his form to Stamford Bridge.

Over the next few years, he played a pivotal role in the Blues’ domestic and European dominance.

Among his many honours with Chelsea are the Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup, as seen on Transfermarkt.

Known for his shy smile and work ethic, Kante’s humility has always matched his success.

A World Cup winner with France

On the international stage, Kante cemented his status as a global star after helping France lift the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The former Chelsea midfielder, who recently built a medical facility in Mali, formed an anchor with Paul Pogba in the midfield that helped Didier Deschamps' men dominate every team they came across in the tournament.

He was also part of the French squad that won the 2021 UEFA Nations League, further underlining his importance to Les Bleus.

Now playing in Saudi Arabia, Kante continues to attract attention both for his footballing abilities and his off-field moments of simplicity.

His viral sheikh look at Fagihy’s wedding only adds to his legacy of being a footballer loved as much for his character as for his medals.

Kante rides a bicycle to training

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Kante resumed for pre-season training at Al-Ittihad and caught the eye of the fans after turning up riding a bicycle while his teammates came in expensive cars.

The 2018 World Cup winner, despite the growth in his salary after joining Chelsea, has maintained his humble lifestyle, which is devoid of luxury.

