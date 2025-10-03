A former Black Galaxies coach has passed away after battling illness on Thursday morning, October 2

His death is coming after the sudden death of a fast-rising boxer, Ernest Akushey, and another prominent football coach

The coach can be regarded as one of the coaches who transformed the local scene and gave opportunities to budding talents

The football community in Ghana has been thrown into sadness following the passing away of a veteran coach.

The demise of the former national team coach has prompted a sober reflection in the West African country, following his achievements for both the country and club sides.

Former Accra Greater Olympics coach Annor Walker is dead. Photo by: EffahOwusuJose1.

Annor Walker is dead

Ghana veteran coach Annor Walker has passed away after battling illness on Thursday morning, October 2.

Walker can be regarded as one of the coaches who transformed the local scene and gave opportunities to budding talents.

The veteran coach left an imprint of commitment, discipline (on and off the pitch), and resilience during his spell with Nania FC and Accra Great Olympics, per 3news.

The CAF Licence A holder rose to prominence with Nania FC, after rising from assistant to head coach between 2005 and 2001.

Walker led Nania FC to a 1-0 win over Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium in the 2011 MTN FA Cup final, securing their club's first major silverware.

Following his giant strides with a struggling club, he went ahead to secure managerial jobs with Kpando Hearts of Lions and Berekum Chelsea, building his reputation as one of the progressive football minds in Ghana, per Yen.

Walker was appointed coach of Accra Great Olympics in 2022, where he took them to mid-table before tendering his resignation due to health challenges.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak have extended their condolences to the family of the late Walker.

According to Ghana Soccernet, the PL giants said their former tactician was a true servant of Ghana football. The statement read:

"We are sorry to learn of the passing of Coach Daniel Annor Walker, who was a true servant of Ghana football.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, football fraternity, and the entire Vision FC fraternity during this difficult time. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

The death of Walker is coming three months after the death of a former Golden Eaglets coach in Nigeria.

Annor Walker helped the Black Galaxies of Ghana qualify for the 2023 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) after beating Nigeria in the qualifying match. Photo by: ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP.

National team success with Walker

Annor Walker handled the Black Galaxies at the 2023 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifying matches in Algeria, where they beat the Super Eagles via penalty

Ghana had led in the first leg of the Championship with two goals coming from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Seidu Suraj, before Nigeria levelled the score in the second leg, per Ghanaorg.

See a throwback interview with him below:

The Black Galaxies eventually won the tournament 4-2, with Nigeria missing their third spot kick. The victory secures Ghana's first appearance in the CHAN since 2014.

