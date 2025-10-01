Fulham hosted a Nigerian Independence Day celebration with Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, and Samuel Chukwueze

The event showcased Nigerian culture with food, music, and fashion on display in the lovely video

Nigerian supporters hailed Fulham as Nigeria’s “new favourite club” after the video went viral on social media

Fulham Football Club marked Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day in grand style, hosting a cultural event that brought together players, staff, and fans of Nigerian heritage.

The Premier League club shared a lively video on social media featuring Super Eagles stars Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, and Samuel Chukwueze enjoying the celebrations.

The video captured the atmosphere of a true Nigerian party, ranging from vibrant music and traditional fashion to plates filled with local dishes as Fulham made sure the day felt authentic, The Cable reports.

In a touching moment, Iwobi’s parents were also spotted dancing with other guests, adding to the family spirit of the event.

For the players, the celebration went beyond football. It was about embracing their roots and sharing Nigerian culture with teammates, club officials, and the wider London community.

Nigerian stars at the heart of the club

Iwobi and Bassey, both key figures in Fulham’s campaign this season, have played important roles in the team’s Premier League success.

Their presence at the event showed the deep connection between the club and Nigeria, a country that has produced many footballers who have graced the English top flight, The Guardian reports.

Chukwueze, though yet to feature prominently in Fulham’s starting eleven, added star power to the evening.

The Super Eagles trio posed with fans, interacted warmly with Nigerian staff members, and joined in the dancing that dominated the celebration.

Fulham’s gesture highlighted the influence of Nigerian players in the Premier League and how much their identity matters both on and off the pitch.

Nigerians react to viral video

The video quickly spread across Nigerian social media, attracting thousands of views and comments.

Many fans praised Fulham for acknowledging Nigeria’s Independence Day in such an authentic and joyful manner, while some even declared that the London club had become Nigeria’s new favourite team.

Temidayo posted on X:

“Thank you so much @FulhamFC you're now my 2nd favourite English club after @ManUtd ❤️”

Another fan, Araboriota, added:

"Thank you for celebrating with us, even when our leaders don’t make independence look as good as it should."

Donpaul posted:

“It’s like people love this country more if they’re not living in it again 😭”

Stunt had a prayer for Fulham:

“For this, you are going to Europe next season... Bookmark this reply...”

The positive reaction underlines the bond between Nigerians and the Premier League, which remains the most-watched league in the country.

Iwobi sets Premier League record

