N’golo Kante was one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe before leaving Chelsea for Saudi Arabia

Kante joined the Saudi bandwagon in 2023 and has been living quietly off the radar at Al-Ittihad since

The France international midfielder retains his humility and quiet lifestyle despite earning a high salary

N'golo Kante retained his humble status despite earning a lucrative salary in Saudi Arabia and recently earned praise from fans over a simple gesture.

Kante came into the limelight at Leicester City when he helped the club win the 2015/16 Premier League title against all odds, and earned a move to Chelsea.

N'golo Kante plays against his former Leicester teammate Riyad Mahrez in Saudi Arabia. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

At Chelsea, he cemented his status as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, helping the Blues win the 2021 UEFA Champions League.

He was part of the French national team that conquered the world in 2018 in Russia, running the snow in midfield alongside former Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

Kante rides bicycle to training

Kante left Chelsea in 2023 to join the massive influx of players who moved to Saudi Arabia that summer, signing a three-year contract worth €25 million per season, according to Capology.

The 2018 World Cup winner, despite the growth in his salary after joining Chelsea, has maintained his humble lifestyle, which is devoid of luxury.

He does not spend on luxury items such as wristwatches, cars and expensive vacations and instead uses moderate cars and wears simple dresses.

Kante resumed for pre-season training at Al-Ittihad and caught the eye of the fans after turning up riding a bicycle while his teammates came in expensive cars.

@AOrezime wrote:

“This guy is down to earth to a fault. Nothing concerns him with materialism.”

@highhsee wrote:

“Sometimes they call this being stingy to himself and others, but we call this humbleness. Your faves driving luxurious cars of which many are suffering are the definition of stingy ones. This man has massive donations in his country btw.”

@theboycryptt wrote:

“Everyone pulling up on Lambo, he's pulling up on bicycle.”

@danielarms20172 wrote:

“A favorite player of every football enthusiast 🌎Nobody hates him🏟️💙😂.”

N'golo Kante lofts the trophy after Al-Ittihad won the Saudi Pro League title. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

Despite the praises from fans, his teammates also arrived on bicycles, which is the club’s initiative during their pre-season training camp in Girona, Spain.

Former Europe-based stars Karim Benzema, Danilo Pereira and Moussa Diaby were spotted arriving on a bicycle after alighting from the team bus.

According to Sun Sport, Kante ditched his popular Mini Cooper for a Mercedes-Benz GLE worth about £70,000 before leaving Chelsea in 2023.

The Saudi champions will face Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in a pre-season friendly on July 23 before the Saudi Super Cup semi-final against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr.

