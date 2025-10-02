Ola Aina was in the thick of action at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where the Ivory Coast defeated Nigeria to win the title

Aina seemingly struggled against Simon Adingra, who was electric from start to finish of the fixture

Iwobi has opened up on the situation, detailing how Aina had played that game despite having an injury

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has explained why his teammate Ola Aina struggled at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final against the Ivory Coast.

Ivorian forward Simon Adingra was a thorn in the flesh for the Nigerian defence right from the very first blast of the whistle.

It was a fight to finish at the packed Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan, when both teams clashed for the ultimate prize.

Ola Aina struggled to contain Simon Adingra at the 2023 AFCON final. Photo: Sia Kambou.

Nigeria opened the scoring in the 38th minute courtesy of a superb header from captain William Troost-Ekong, who was named the tournament's most valuable player.

However, the second half was totally different, with Adingra pulling off the strings, with Aina struggling to contain him.

The Elephants pulled restored parity courtesy of Franck Kessie, who headed home from the far side of the post.

The hosts continued to mount the pressure, and it was Adingra who found his way past Aina before crossing the ball for Sebastien Haller, who flicked home the winner, per All Nigeria Soccer.

More than 19 months after that game, Iwobi opened up that Ola Aina had played that final with a hamstring injury.

Speaking on the second edition of the Bassey and Iwobi Show, the former Arsenal playmaker said:

"For those that don't know, I'm sure Ola has already put it out there in many different podcasts and interviews. He played with a grade 2c hamstring injury — I don't know how."

Iwobi also lauded William Troost-Ekong's inspirational displays, describing him as the standout performer of the tournament.

"Will also played like free sighted and he was the best player in the tournament. So many people scarified a lot for the Afcon."

Despite the disappointment of the final, Aina's performances across the competition were recognised by CAF, with the defender earning a place in the official Team of the Tournament.

Earlier, Aina disclosed that his parents were a little bit disappointed about his performance in that game as well. He told The Inside Scoop YouTube Channel:

"I got cooked by everyone. Even my dad was like, Laolu what happened there? Laolu what happened?

"I was like dad, not now... Even my mom bro, my mom was back home, she sent a VN, Laolu why did you let that little boy go past you like that."

