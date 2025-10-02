Super Eagles will continue their quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico this month

The world football governing body docked South Africa by three points for fielding an ineligible player

The three-time AFCON champions are currently three points below the leaders, Benin Republic and South Africa

Nigeria's chances of securing a 2026 World Cup ticket received a significant boost after the FIFA disciplinary committee sanctioned South Africa for fielding an ineligible player during the qualifying rounds.

Mameldo Sundowns player Teboho Mokoena, who received two yellow cards (against Benin Republic and Zimbabwe), played for Bafana Bafana in their 2-0 win against the Crocodiles of Lesotho on March 21.

The midfielder's action breached Article 19 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code and Article 14 of the FIFA World Cup preliminary competition regulations.

The world football governing body announced that South Africa had forfeited the match by a three-goal scoreline, awarding the point to Lesotho.

Eric Chelle's appointment and transformation

Before the appointment of Eric Chelle as Super Eagles coach, Nigeria secured three points in four matches (three draws and one loss).

According to Punch, the Nigeria Football Federation mandated the Franco-Malian manager to secure one of the tickets in the 2026 CAF qualification group C.

The 47-year-old beat Rwanda twice (at the Amaharo Stadium and Godswill Akpabio Stadium) with Victor Osimhen scoring a brace and Tolu Arokodare scoring a goal.

The three-time AFCON winner was held in a 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe and another 1-1 draw at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

NFF provides update on last two matches

The Nigeria Football Federation have confirmed that Nigeria will take on Lesotho and Benin Republic in a must-win encounter.

Super Eagles take on the Crocodiles on October 10, while hosting the Cheetahs four days later, per BluePrint.

In a post on X, the Super Eagles wrote that the players will focus till the end of the qualifiers. It wrote:

"We’re back in action this month and it’s fight till the finish! 💪🏽"

Fans react

@Dave_Lummy5 wrote:

"If Eric Chelle like, he should deploy players wrongly and away from their strengths. Till now the blame's not on him. Whatever happens in this last two, he'll get his share. But NFF overlords caused all this mess. All the best to SE."

@Deribb said:

"We already have strikers, we need midfielders, we need goals."

@WIZZ_POLL added:

"We must fight to the end and the Nigeria fans deserve that.

"If we get all 6 points we could finish either 1st or 2nd and then see what’s next."

@RealMaySano wrote:

"Lesotho is a must-win match bc any point drop we re out completely n shld just gift Benin the last game. We must win both matches n pray Rwanda beat SA bc Zim might gift them 3 pts bc they are neighbors."

Ex-international unimpressed with Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles defender Sam Sodje has responded to the reactions of Nigerian football fans following FIFA's points deduction.

The 46-year-old said it is embarrassing to see the Super Eagles still struggling despite the sanction.

