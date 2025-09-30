A for mer Super Eagles player has berated Nigerians for their reactions over the three-point deduction from South Africa

The Bafana Bafana fielded an ineligible player during one of their World Cup qualifying matches in March

FIFA responded by deducting three points and three goals from the former group C leaders, awarding the points to Lesotho

The world football governing body deducted three points from South Africa for fielding an ineligible player in one of their 2026 CAF qualification group C matches on Monday, September 29.

The decision was made following a disciplinary committee constituted by FIFA to investigate the case brought by Lesotho, the Benin Republic, and Nigeria. SAFA were also fined 10,000 Swiss Francs.

South Africa field Teboho Mokoena during their match against Lesotho. Photo by: Michael Reaves.

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana featured Teboho Mokoena against the Crocodile of Lesotho, who ought to have served a match suspension for accumulating two yellow cards.

The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder played 82 minutes in their 2-0 win before he was substituted.

The points deduction has thrown the group C open, with the Cheetahs of Benin Republic topping with 14 points (+4 goal difference), closely followed by South Africa with 14 points (+3 goal difference), and the Super Eagles in third position with 11 points.

Ex-international unimpressed with Nigerians

Former Super Eagles defender Sam Sodje has clamped down on the reactions of Nigerian football fans following the points deduction by FIFA.

According to Daily Post, the 46-year-old said it is embarrassing to see the Super Eagles still struggling despite the sanction. He said:

"I applauded FIFA for doing what they have to do. South Africa actually broke the rules, and they’ve taken three points off them.

"I think that’s normal. What’s surprising now is that Nigerians are seeing this as big news. I think it’s embarrassing.”

Former Super Eagles defender Sam Sodje blasts Nigerians for celebrating South Africa's three points deduction. Photo by: Matthew Impey - PA Images and Clive Rose.

Source: Getty Images

Sodje complains on standard of football

The former Brentford star said Nigeria possesses the caliber of players who should not struggle during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

According to Soccernet, the former Reading defender explained that the chances of making it to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico are slim. He said:

“I think the Super Eagles put themselves in a situation where they had to depend on taken-off South Africa to qualify.

"If Nigeria think we have a chance, I don’t think we do and if we have any slim chance, hopefully we can earn it on the pitch.

"With the kind of players at the disposal of this country, the array of stars in Nigeria, we shouldn’t be going into the discussion about celebrating three points being taken off South Africa.”

Analyst backs Super Eagles despite tough fixtures

A sports analyst, Habeeb Kuranga, has assessed Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup following FIFA’s sanction on South Africa.

Kuranga told Legit.ng that while the group remains highly competitive, the Super Eagles still stand a chance of reaching the tournament if they can overcome the challenges posed by Lesotho and Benin Republic in the final rounds.

His words:

“Taking a look at Eric Chelle's remaining matches in the series, Lesotho and Benin Republic with the latter also gunning to make it to the Mundial in North America come next year, it is without a doubt going to be difficult. But that is not to say there isn't a chance the Eagles won't be making their 7th appearance in the World Cup.”

South Africa to appeal sanctions

Legit.ng earlier reported that the South Africa Football Association (SAFA) has concluded plans to appeal FIFA's decision to sanction the country over fielding an ineligible player during a 2026 World Cup qualifier.

The country's football authorities have disagreed with the world football governing body over the decision of the disciplinary committee on the matter.

Editorial assistant Ololade Olatimehin provided exclusive commentary from a sports analyst for this report.

Source: Legit.ng