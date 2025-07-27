The Black Queens have congratulated the Super Falcons for recording their tenth WAFCON title in Morocco

Nigeria's women's team staged a comeback from 2-0 to win the host Atlas Lionesses 3-2 in the final in front of their fans

Meanwhile, Ghana beat former champions South Africa 4-3 via penalty to finish in third place

Nigeria staged an incredible comeback to beat host Morocco 3-2 in the 13th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat on Saturday night, July 26.

Super Falcons were behind in the first half by two goals from Morocco captain Ghizlane Chebbak (13th minute) and Sanaa Mssoudy (24th minute).

Nigeria's players celebrate with the trophy on the podium after winning the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations final football match against Morocco. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria came into the second half, pressing better with coach Justine Madugu making a double substitution, introducing the pair of Rinsola Babajide and Jennifer Echegini.

Woman of the Match, Esther Okoronkwo reduced the deficit through the spot kick in the 64th minute after Nouhaila Benzina handled the ball in the penalty box.

In the 71st minute, Folashade Ijamilusi scored the equaliser with the scorer of the first goal, Okoronkwo, turning the provider.

Substitute Jennifer Echegini scored the winning goal for Nigeria in the 88th minute after converting Esther Okoronkwo's cross, per ESPN.

Ghana hails Nigeria after 10th WAFCON title

Black Queens have congratulated the Super Falcons for winning the 13th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in grand style.

In a post on X, Ghana hailed Nigeria for their fighting spirit and resilience throughout the match. The Women's national team wrote:

"Congratulations to our Sisters, @NGSuper_Falcons on winning the 2024 edition of the WAFCON! 🙌🏾 #NaijaStrong #MissionX."

Earlier, Ghana defeated former champions South Africa 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time to secure third place at the just concluded WAFCON, per Daily Post.

Meanwhile, the Black Queens lost to host Morocco 4-2 on penalties in the semi-final played at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat.

Nigeria supporters cheer for their team before the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations final football match against Morocco in Rabat. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP.

Fans react

Some sections of Nigerian fans have teased Ghana for congratulating the Super Falcons after their win over Morocco. Read them below:

@Engr_Ashile said:

"Thank you our sister."

@nicefrancis007 wrote:

"Abeg put elder to that your sister oo."

@Real_Enkay added:

"Just add ELDER sister dear."

@ImOfficialhcm said:

"Sister keh? You go gree say our jollof better pass una own?"

@Samwhyt_on_X wrote:

"I wear Ghana jersey enter kitchen I wan drink water but I no fit lift cup up.😂😭"

@Adonis4all added:

"Thank you baby sisters.. Big sisters will string yall along next time👌🏽."

Obedient Nigerian 2023 said:

"Ghana ACCRA-ing right now because they didn’t CEDIS coming.😹💔"

Janet Ezra replied:

"vawulence is that u."

AbleMinister Dan added:

"Ghana didn't cedis coming."

Tinubu congratulates Super Falcons

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu took time out to congratulate Nigeria's Super Falcons for winning the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) for the 10th time in the history of the championship.

The president sent his congratulatory message in a statement signed by his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, shortly after the team secured its victory in the competition final on Saturday night, July 26.

