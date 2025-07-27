Asisat Oshoala was spotted in a video call celebration with Victor Osimhen, shortly after the Super Falcons won the WAFCON title in Morocco

The Nigerian women's national team staged an incredible comeback from 2-0 down to defeat the host nation 3-2 in the final

Second-half goals from Esther Okoronkwo, Folashade Ijamilusi, and Jennifer Echegini secured their 10th title

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen joined Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala in celebrations as Nigeria claimed their 10th WAFCON title.

The Nigerian women's national football team staged a remarkable comeback to defeat hosts Morocco 3-2 at Stade Olympique in Rabat on Saturday night.

Trailing 2-0 at half-time after goals from Morocco’s Ghizlane Chebbak and Sanaa Mssoudy, the Falcons roared back in the second half with goals from Esther Okoronkwo, Folashade Ijamilusi, and Jennifer Echegini, sealing a historic victory.

Super Falcons lift their 10th WAFCON title following their 3-2 win over Morocco. Photo: @NGSuper_Falcons.

The Super Falcons’ resilience shone through, with Okoronkwo earning Player of the Tournament honours for her pivotal role, including a goal and an assist in the final.

Coach Justine Madugu made tactical adjustments at halftime, including key substitutions like Echegini, which turned the tide against a Moroccan side, per Al Jazeera.

The hosts were chasing their first-ever WAFCON title, and they started on a scintillating note, but struggled defensively, having conceded six goals in the tournament.

Right after the game, the celebrations were electric, with Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala sharing a joyous FaceTime call with Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.

The pair are said to be best of friends with the excited Osimhen screaming .."Omo....Iyalaya won".

Oshoala has now won the title for the fourth time. The BAY FC star also praised teammates Oluwatosin Demehin and Deborah Abiodun for their role in “Mission X,” Nigeria’s campaign to reclaim the title last won in 2018.

Footage of Osimhen's call with Oshoala has since gone viral on the internet. Fans across Nigeria have continued to celebrate the title, and many have taken to social media.

@LordVinci21 said:

"What if Osimhen married Oshoala and they birth the greatest African Footballer ever."

@calmIjawBoy added:

"First of many but una lose to Côte d’Ivoire 🇨🇮 for here last year! What a man can do some women can do better."

An unimpressed @6thBlord_Surker said:

"This thing with consistently and publicity behaving like a rout, please where did we all get it from?

"Why do we believe we are not acceptable in society if we don't behave or speak like thugs, miscreants & hoodlums in public?"

@oladyussuf posited:

"Afcon is coming this December. We will see what he (Osimhen) will pull off."

Super Falcons in their 2-0 victory over Cameroon's Indomitable Lioness in an international friendly match in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria, on June 3, 2025. Photo by Adekunle Ajayi.

Tinubu congratulates Super Falcons

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu took time out to congratulate Nigeria's Super Falcons for winning the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) for the 10th time in the history of the championship.

The president sent his congratulatory message in a statement signed by his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, shortly after the team secured its victory in the competition final on Saturday night, July 26.

