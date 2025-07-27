Super Falcons have successfully won their 10th Women's Africa Cup of Nations title, after failing to make it to the final in 2022

A football enthusiast wants President Bola Tinubu to declare a nationwide public holiday to celebrate the team

Esther Okoronkwo was named Woman of the Match after scoring Nigeria's first goal and providing an assist for the winning goal

Nigeria produced a dramatic performance to secure a 3-2 win over Morocco at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat, securing their 10th Africa Women's title on Saturday night, July 26.

Super Falcons went into the final having conceded 1 goal, but it took the Atlas Lionesses 12th minute to break the deadlock through captain Ghizlaine Chebbak.

Morocco doubled the lead in the 24th minute after Sanaa Msoudy found the back of the net to compound the woes of the Super Falcons further.

Morocco's defender Hanane Ait El Haj vies for the ball against Nigeria's forward Esther Okoronkwo during the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations final. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP.

In the second half, Nigeria responded with Esther Okoronkwo scoring from the spot after Nouhaila Benzina handled the ball in the penalty box.

The 10-time champions levelled up in the 71st minute after Okoronkwo beat her marker and gave Folashade Ijamilusi a superb pass, which was neatly converted.

Two minutes to the end of the game, substitute Jennifer Echegini completed the comeback, firing in a half-volley from Okoronkwo’s superb free-kick to silence the home crowd and break Moroccan hearts, per CAF.

Super Falcons deserve to be honoured- Meremegbnam

The Media Officer of Rivers Angels, Faith Oluchi Meremegbunam, has urged President Bola Tinubu to declare a public holiday on Monday, July 28, in honour of the Super Falcons for winning their tenth title.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Meremegbunam said the player, technical crew, and the backroom staff deserve national awards.

The former Media Officer of the Flamingos (U17 women's team) said the Super Eagles were given recognised despite finishing second at the AFCON last year. She said:

"I am appealing to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, to announce a public holiday on Monday and the National Awards to the players and officials.

"Super Eagles were given a MON award for finishing second during the last AFCON in Ivory Coast, so let the Super Falcons players get a higher award, including the coaches and backroom staff.

"Since the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, is interested in sports especially football, I am optimistic that it is going to be very possible."

Nigeria's players celebrate with the trophy on the podium after winning the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations final football match against Morocco. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP.

President Tinubu hails Super Falcons

President Bola Tinubu has commended the Super Falcons for winning their tenth title.

According to Vanguard, Tinubu said the team understood the assignment and put smiles on the faces of Nigerians. The former Lagos State Governor wrote:

"They chose to accept this mission.

"They understood the assignment.

"Our Superior Super Falcons delivered in true Nigerian fashion. Never say Never.

"They went. They saw. They have conquered again!

"10-time champions of Africa."

Super Falcon’s WAFCON cash prize

Legit.ng earlier reported that the prize pool for the 13th edition of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations was $3,475,000, a 45% increase from the previous edition.

Winners Nigeria will receive $1 million (₦1.5 billion), while the runner-up, the Atlas Lionesses, will receive $500,000.

