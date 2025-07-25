Super Falcons fan favourite Michelle Alozie has opened up on her choice to represent Nigeria over her country of birth

The 28-year-old was eligible to play for the United States of America but chose to represent the Super Falcons

Alozie has become a star of the Nigerian team and scored the winning goal in the WAFCON semi-final victory against South Africa

Super Falcons defender and 2024 WAFCON hero, Michelle Alozie, has shared the heartfelt reason she chose to represent Nigeria over the United States, despite being born and raised in Houston, Texas.

Born to Nigerian parents from Imo State, the 28-year-old defender explained that there was always a strong emotional pull toward the green and white jersey.

In a candid interview with BBC Pidgin, Alozie revealed that playing for Nigeria was always a dream deeply rooted in her identity, heritage, and family values.

Although the Houston Dash player had the option to play for the United States, she chose Nigeria, a decision she said came naturally.

“I just knew that I always wanted to have a Nigerian name on a Nigerian jersey,” she said.

“It’s amazing to play for them and for something bigger than us.”

For her, the decision went beyond football. It was about embracing her roots and honouring her background, something that deeply resonated with her family and gave greater meaning to her international career.

Sisterhood in the Super Falcons camp

Alozie described the Super Falcons camp as more than just a team; it’s a family. She highlighted the powerful bond she shares with her teammates, noting that the cultural familiarity among them made it easier to connect and thrive.

“There’s an automatic sisterhood,” Alozie revealed as she described how shared language, food, music, and jokes helped her feel at home right away, ESPN reports.

That sense of belonging has helped her perform with more passion, knowing she plays for something greater than herself.

A star on the pitch

Alozie has been a standout performer at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), playing a crucial role in Nigeria’s journey to the final.

After a dominant performance in the quarter-finals, where Nigeria crushed Zambia 5-0, the 28-year-old star etched her name into history with a dramatic 94th-minute winner against rivals South Africa in the semi-final.

That goal not only sealed Nigeria’s place in the WAFCON final but also served as revenge for the painful 2022 defeat against the Banyana Banyana.

Alozie wants to deliver Nigeria’s 10th title

With the final fast approaching, Alozie is determined to help Nigeria win its 10th WAFCON title.

The Super Falcons remain the most successful women’s national team in Africa, and Alozie is eager to add her name to that illustrious legacy.

For her, the journey is not just about football; it is about representing her Nigerian heritage with pride, honour, and purpose.

Alozie struggles to sing in Igbo

In a related post, Legit.ng reported that Alozie is in the spotlight again for her post-match celebration after her performance in Nigeria’s 5-0 demolition of Zambia.

After the emphatic win on July 18 that booked Nigeria a place in the semi-finals against South Africa, the United States of America-born star was caught on video struggling to sing a well-known Igbo gospel song in an elevator.

