The positive impact of the Big Brother Naija reality show on the lives of participants cannot be overemphasised

Although the show is designed in a way that the winner takes it all, it has also been a vital stepping stone to success for many

Legit.ng explores four BBNaija first runners-up who have encountered significant success despite not clinching the ultimate prize during their time

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) platform has evolved far beyond a mere reality TV show. It has become a launchpad for young Nigerians to catapult into stardom, proving that you don’t need to claim the top prize to make a lasting mark.

While winners often bask in the initial glow, several first runners-up have outshone their champions, building empires from their time in the spotlight.

Their journeys demonstrate that coming second can still lead to first-rate success. Against this backdrop, in no particular order, we shall identify and explore four first runners-up of the show who are still making it out there.

1. Bisola Aiyeola

Bisola was opportune to be part of the 2017 See Gobe season 2 Big Brother Naija reality show. She entered the house brimming with charisma, a knack for performance, and an infectious personality.

Though she didn’t walk away with the grand prize, Bisola’s star quality was undeniable. Post-show, she’s carved out a stellar career in Nollywood, starring in acclaimed films and series.

Beyond acting, she’s a singer and presenter, securing lucrative endorsements and even clinching the 2018 AMVCA Trailblazer Award. In 2022, she became the first African to host Family Feud, a reality TV show organised by MTN and Ultima.

The 39-year-old is also a proud owner of a skincare brand, Black Girl Magic. Bisola’s rise shows how talent and tenacity can turn a near-win into a triumph.

2. Ceec

Ceec was a formidable figure in the 2018 Double Wahala season. Her bold, unapologetic presence in the house sparked endless chatter, making her a fan favourite despite not winning.

She channelled that attention into a thriving brand, launching a fashion line, Cegar, and establishing herself as a top-tier influencer.

Her return for the 2023 All Stars edition only amplified her relevance, showing her knack for staying in the conversation. Ceec’s journey underscores the power of resilience and strategic branding.

3. Liquorose

Liquorose from the BBNaija 2021 Shine Ya Eye edition, season 6, was already a celebrated dancer and choreographer before setting foot into the house. Her runner-up finish supercharged her profile, opening doors to new opportunities.

Now a powerhouse influencer and brand ambassador, she commands a massive social media following, making her a magnet for fashion and lifestyle brands.

Her performances, both on and off the stage, continue to captivate, proving that her time in the house was just the beginning of a dazzling career.

4. Dorathy Bachor

Dorathy was one of the 2020 Lockdown season's housemates, whose warmth and authenticity won hearts. Finishing as first runner-up didn’t slow her down; instead, it fuelled her entrepreneurial spirit.

Dorathy launched MFC Lingerie, a brand that has become a go-to for stylish, inclusive undergarments. Her business savvy, paired with endorsement deals from major companies, has solidified her as a force in both the fashion and media industries.

Dorathy’s story is a testament to leveraging visibility to build something tangible and enduring.

