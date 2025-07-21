Michelle Alozie has gone viral after singing a popular Igbo gospel song following Nigeria’s victory over Zambia

Fans praise her attempt to embrace her roots, while others jokingly critique her pronunciation of the Igbo words

Nigeria beat Zambia 5-0 to advance to the WAFCON semifinals against South Africa

Super Falcons defender Michelle Alozie is once again in the spotlight, this time, not just for her solid performance in Nigeria’s 5-0 demolition of Zambia in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), but for her post-match celebration.

After the emphatic win that booked Nigeria a place in the semifinals, the USA-born star was caught on video singing a well-known Igbo gospel song in an elevator.

The video, which quickly went viral on social media app TikTok, shows Alozie smiling and attempting to sing along to the lyrics, albeit with some difficulty.

Though she appeared to struggle with pronunciation, her energy and enthusiasm lit up the video, prompting multiple reactions online.

Fans react after Alozie’s Igbo concert

Social media users were quick to flood the comments section with praise, jokes, and playful criticism.

One user posted, “Igbo people won’t like this,” referencing her off-key pronunciation in jest.

Despite the teasing, many Nigerians saw the moment as heartwarming and appreciated the effort of a foreign-raised athlete trying to stay connected with her cultural roots.

“Alozie my Love,speak on!..😂😂 speak on Baby,I can hear and understand you My forever crush🤣🤣”

Baron also posted:

“I dont know if am soposed to laugh😂”

Bright also had a laugh:

“babe what are you saying”

Chiboy also posted:

“u murdered the song”

Rooted in Nigeria, raised in America

Born in La Jolla, California, Michelle Alozie is of Nigerian descent, with her family hailing from Imo State in southeastern Nigeria.

Raised in Apple Valley, she attended Granite Hills High School and later made a name for herself in college soccer before rising through the ranks to play professionally, Afrik Foot reports.

Alozie’s journey from the U.S. to the heart of Nigerian football has been nothing short of inspiring after starring for the Super Falcons at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Though she was raised far from Nigeria, moments like this remind fans that cultural ties go beyond borders, and for many, her attempt to sing in Igbo was a touching display of pride and belonging.

As the Super Falcons gear up for a high-stakes semifinal clash against defending champions South Africa, Alozie’s viral elevator moment has added a light-hearted, human touch to an otherwise intense tournament.

Whether her Igbo singing passes the test or not, one thing is clear, Michelle Alozie has won even more hearts off the pitch.

Alozie recalls first Super Falcons camp

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Alozie has shared her experience with the Super Falcons after receiving her first call-up in 2021.

The Houston Dash defender was invited to join the squad after some players were unable to secure visas for a friendly match in the United States against Jamaica.

In a post on X, the 28-year-old recalled having to handwash her training kit after her first session with the national team, highlighting the lack of basic support.

