Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanovic have ended their nine-year marriage due to "irreconcilable differences"

The couple, who met in 2014 and have three sons, have faced challenges from Schweinsteiger’s frequent travel for punditry

Their last public appearance together was at the Laver Cup in September 2024, with reports in 2025 linking Schweinsteiger to a new relationship

Tennis star Ana Ivanovic has confirmed that her marriage to former Manchester United star Bastian Schweinsteiger has been dissolved.

The pair ended their nine-year marriage, as confirmed by the estranged wife's lawyer, Christian Schertz, who cited "irreconcilable differences."

The couple met in 2014 while Schweinsteiger was at German club Bayern Munich before they made things official and married in Venice in 2016.

Sebastian "Basti" Schweinsteiger, Ana Schweinsteiger during the 75th Bambi Awards at Bavaria Filmstadt on November 16, 2023 in Munich, Germany. Photo by Gisela Schober.

Source: Getty Images

Marca reports that their wedding ceremony was held shortly after Ivanovic’s French Open win in 2008 and before her tennis retirement in December 2016.

They have three sons together, namely: Luca, Leon, and a third whose name remains private, with the youngest born less than two years ago.

Speculation about their relationship grew due to their differing lifestyles, with Schweinsteiger travelling for punditry work and Ivanovic spending time in Serbia with family support.

The last time they both appeared publicly was at the Laver Cup in Berlin in September 2024, followed by a Christmas market Instagram post, after which updates on their family life dwindled.

Last month, there were reports claiming Schweinsteiger was caught kissing a Bulgarian woman, identified only as "Silva".

The allegation further claims that the former footballer met her through their children’s school, with the pair reportedly vacationing together in Morocco and Mallorca, per Daily Mail.

Ivanovic recently attended Wimbledon in London, where she reached the semi-finals 18 years ago.

Lawyer Schertz emphasised the couple’s request for privacy and stated no further comments would be made.

Mbappe speaks on split with girlfriend

Meanwhile, Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has maintained that although he has experienced romantic love in the past, he is currently single.

Aasked if he had ever been in love, the Frenchman said:

"Yes, to my mother, father, and little brother. I try to show them affection every day. I have no problem expressing my feelings."

On romantic relationships, he added:

"Yes, I’ve been in love before, and I hope to be again. But currently, no."

Bastian Schweinsteiger and his wife Ana Ivanović arrive for the Best Brands Awards at Hotel Bayerischer Hof on April 26, 2022 in Munich, Germany. Photo by Hannes Magerstaedt.

Source: Getty Images

Mbappe’s openness comes after a successful first season at Real Madrid following a high-profile transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer.

In an earlier twist, following the alleged split with Ines Rau, reports linked the forward with Stephanie Rose Bertram, a Belgian model known for her past relationship with former PSG defender Gregory van der Wiel.

Palmer unfollows girlfriend

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea winger Cole Palmer unfollowed his long-time girlfriend, Connie Grace, on all social media platforms.

During their victory at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, Grace was absent from the off-pitch celebration of the title and has remained mute on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng