Super Eagles manager Eric Chelle has explained his decision to turn away from Christianity and convert to Islam

The 47-year-old opened up on how he was able to manage the senior national team despite diverse religions

Chelle is currently handling the Super Eagles B for the upcoming CHAN 2025 in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda

The Valenciennes legend said he grew up in Marseille among North Africans, who are predominantly Muslim.

Nigeria coach Eric Chelle speaks on his religious background and how he is able to deal with diversity in the Super Eagles squad.

Source: Getty Images

Coach Chelle explains religion, family background

The coach of the Nigerian men's team stated that his father and two of his siblings are Christians.

According to OwnGoal, the former MC Oran coach said his mother and elder sister are practicing Muslims.

The 47-year-old said his parents taught him how to be tolerant and respect other people's choice of religion.

"I am affiliated with a double culture. My father is a Catholic and two of my younger are also Catholic. My mother is a Muslim, so I decided to follow the religion of my mother, including my elder sister.

"I was born to tolerate and respect people, it is in my DNA. When I am tasked to handle a group of people, I ensure my group emulates me and that its values are extremely important in group life."

Notably, the Malian tactician had permitted Ahmed Musa to leave the team to get married to his fourth wife during an international tournament.

Chelle took over the Super Eagles in January, and his immediate responsibility was to turn around the World Cup qualifying campaign and secure the 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket.

The experienced coach is yet to lose a match in charge of the three-time AFCON winners, also beating Jamaica to win the 2025 Unity Cup, as reported by The Punch.

Eric Chelle says his family is of mixed belief, which allows him to work with anyone as Super Eagles coach.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle gives observation on Super Eagles squad

In the context of current form, Chelle emphasised that his team needed to learn to cope with intense pressing from opponents.

According to Daily Post, the Franco-Malian coach admitted the match against Russia was tough, describing them as worthy opponents.

The squad selection under Chelle has come under scrutiny from Nigerian football fans, many of whom claim he prioritises popularity over form.

The manager, ahead of the World Cup qualifiers in September, backed his selections, explaining the criteria he uses when choosing players to make the team, per Onze Mondail.

“The last thing is tactically. As a coach, you don't have time. When I took over the Nigerian national team, I only had two sessions before the match.

“Physically, the player has to be in shape. He also has to be tactically intelligent to be ready to understand and apply my instructions. You also need good technical quality. And finally, you have to be mentally ready.”

Nigeria faces Rwanda in a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier clash in September, needing a win to bolster their hopes of advancing.

Per SuperSport, the Super Eagles are currently fourth in their qualification group, six points behind log leaders South Africa.

Chelle names CHAN squad

Legit.ng earlier reported that head coach Eric Chelle named a strong 23-man squad for the upcoming 2025 African Nations Championships (CHAN).

Junior Harrison Nduka was appointed captain, with the likes of defender Sikiru Alimi and forward Godwin Obaje making the cut for the tournament.

