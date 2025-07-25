Nigeria-eligible star Chidimma Nwokedi has joined Chelsea U15 Women’s Academy from Cray Wanderers

The Nigerian striker scored an impressive 203 goals in just 62 games during her stay with Cray Wanderers

Chidinma is now officially part of Chelsea’s 2025/2026 academy intake

Chelsea have completed the signing of 13-year-old Nigerian striker, Chidimma Nwokedi, a sensational young talent who has stunned football fans with her incredible goal-scoring exploits.

Eligible to represent Nigeria at the vinternational level, Chidimma’s move is not just a proud moment for her and her family but also a major win for Nigerian football fans who continue to follow emerging female stars abroad.

According to All Nigeria Soccer, the 13-year-old joins Ashanti Akpan as part of the next generation of talents rising through the Chelsea ranks.

Chidinma confirmed her move via Instagram, stating:

"Grateful to be signing on for Chelsea U15s this year."

The announcement marks a significant step in her football journey, as she joins the Chelsea Women’s Academy for the 2025/2026 season.

A look at Chidinma’s rise to fame

Before her move to Chelsea, Chidimma was a standout performer at Cray Wanderers Women’s Academy.

In a span of 62 appearances, the 13-year-old forward netted an eye-catching 203 goals for Cray Wanderers, a number that would be impressive even at a senior level.

Her 2022/2023 campaign alone saw her score 153 goals, helping Cray Wanderers dominate both the Junior Premier League (JPL U12) and the Tandridge League U13.

Cray Wanderers publicly celebrated her achievements, calling her an “exceptionally talented player with a bright future ahead.”

Chidinma’s ability to find the back of the net consistently, across boys' and girls' divisions, proved too big to ignore, eventually earning her a spot at Chelsea.

Chelsea hopes to build the future with Chidinma

Chelsea’s decision to bring Chidimma into their youth system reflects the club’s commitment to grooming top female talent from an early age.

The Blues are known for their strong women’s team, and their youth program has produced several first-team stars.

With Chidimma’s pace and eye for goal, the future looks bright for both club and country.

By signing for Chelsea, Chidimma now steps into a high-performance environment where she can further develop under world-class coaches and alongside some of the best young players in England.

Her progress will be closely followed by fans back in Nigeria, where the Women’s national team (the Super Falcons) will surely have her on their radar.

Chidinma is the new Nigerian pride

At just 13 years old, Chidinma has already made headlines in youth football circles, even scoring a memorable hat-trick in September 2024 against a Division 1 boys’ team in a cup match.

With superstars like Asisat Oshoala on the brink of exiting the national team, Nigerians will be comforted that the future is in good hands with youngsters like Chidinma springing forth.

Now under the Chelsea banner, fans only expect that Chdinma’s development will only accelerate.

