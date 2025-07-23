WAFCON’s semifinal saw Nigeria’s Super Falcons defeat South Africa 2-1, with Rasheedat Ajibade and Michelle Alozie scoring to secure a spot in the final

A South Africa-based Biafran agitator’s controversial pre-match remarks, wishing for Nigeria’s loss due to political grievances, have sparked debate

The highly intense encounter showcased Nigeria’s resilience, with Alozie’s stoppage-time goal proving decisive

Nigeria’s Super Falcons edged out South Africa’s Banyana Banyana 2-1, securing their place in the final of the ongoing 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Goals from Rasheedat Ajibade and Michelle Alozie sealed the victory for the West Africans, despite a hard fight from Banyana Banyana.

However, the match was overshadowed by provocative comments from a South Africa-based Biafra agitator, which sparked widespread debate on social media.

Super Falcons are through to the final of the 2024 WAFCON tournament in Morocco. Photo: The NFF.

Source: UGC

During a pre-match interview, a journalist captured the sentiments of a self-proclaimed Biafran agitator who expressed a strong desire for South Africa to defeat Nigeria.

The man named Uzom Ugeze said in a viral TikTok video:

“I would like South Africa to beat Nigeria. I’m a Biafran, and I don’t want anything good to come to that country."

However, he acknowledged Nigeria’s dominance in women’s football and added:

“Quite sure Nigeria is ahead of South Africa, coming to female soccer, but this time around I want South Africa to emerge victorious. Because Nigeria has dealt with us (Biafra) seriously.”

Nigeria pick WAFCON final ticket

Meanwhile, on the pitch, Nigeria proved their mettle with Ajibade opening the scoring from the spot on the stroke of half-time.

South Africa drew level after the Falcons conceded a penalty with Linda Motlhalo also slotting home from the spot in the 60th minute.

Mitchelle Alozie’s late goal restored Nigeria’s lead, and the goal came in stoppage time, sealing the final ticket for the Nigerian finals.

The Super Falcons will now take on host nation Morocco in the final of the tournament, billed for Saturday, July 26.

Meanwhile, the footage of the Biafran agitator has sparked reactions on TikTok.

onyemaechi2004 said:

"I'm proud Enugu Igbo boy from Nigeria, where’s Biafra located?

BabyTiger added:

"But if something happens to him now he will start begging for the Nigerian government's intervention."

Lanreybreeze 1 wrote:

"I wish final between Nigerian and Morocco fall on Monday so that Biafra can sit at home and watch the victory."

Kabir posited

"They don't pray for anything good to happen to Nigeria, yet they want us to vote for Peter Obi."

aboolajide replied:

"The so call biafrans given us bad image all over the world, because of crime."

Nurse. Nyango(Egobetter) wrote:

"The first guy when south Africa decend on them,he will start calling on Nigeria govt to come to his rescue and not his Biafra people."

Nigeria's Super Falcons celebrate after their 2-0 victory over Cameroon's Indomitable Lioness in an international friendly match in Abeokuta. Photo by Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

We do not have a star player - Madugu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Falcons interim coach Justine Madugu said the team is not built around any particular player.

In a post on X, the 60-year-old said the players are given instructions according to their respective wingers, and they all fit into the squad.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng