Michelle Alozie was the shining star as Nigeria’s Super Falcons secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over South Africa in the semi-final of the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The Houston Dash defender netted the winning goal in the 94th minute, after she was set up by teammate Esther Okoronkwo, to send Nigeria into the final.

UK Rapper Skepta has hailed Michelle Alozie after her match-winning goal against South Africa in the WAFCON semifinal. Photo credit: @PoojaMedia

Source: Twitter

The game was an intense battle from start to finish. Rasheedat Ajibade gave Nigeria the lead in the 45th minute with a well-taken penalty, ESPN reports.

However, South Africa responded in the second half through Linda Motlhalo, who scored from the spot in the 60th minute.

Just as the game seemed destined for extra time, Alozie delivered a moment of magic as her powerful finish past the South African goalkeeper ignited wild celebrations among Nigerian fans and teammates, and secured a deserved win for the Super Falcons.

Skepta shows love to Alozie

British-Nigerian rapper Skepta, known for proudly embracing his Nigerian roots, was among those who celebrated Michelle Alozie’s heroics.

Shortly after the match, Skepta took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his admiration for the Super Falcons star.

He shared a photo of Alozie accompanied by a fist emoji, a gesture symbolising strength and pride.

The post quickly gained traction among fans who appreciated Skepta’s recognition of Nigerian talent on a global stage.

Michelle Alozie has been one of Nigeria's standout stars at the 2025 WAFCON ongoing in Morocco. Photo by Elsa

Source: Getty Images

Alozie, who made her debut for Nigeria in 2019, has been a consistent performer in recent years, and her moment of brilliance in the semi-final only further cemented her place as one of Nigeria’s top footballing figures.

Nigeria eyes 10th WAFCON title

With the victory, the Super Falcons are now one step away from lifting their 10th WAFCON trophy, Punch reports.

The team captained by Ajibade, which finished a disappointing fourth in 2022, is determined to reclaim their status as Africa’s most dominant women’s football nation.

Michelle Alozie, who was voted Fans’ Player of the Match after her match-winning performance, will be a key figure once again in the final against hosts Morocco.

Her defensive stability, attacking threat, and big-game temperament make her one of the players to watch in the upcoming final versus the host nation.

As Nigeria prepares for the final, support continues to pour in from fans and celebrities alike, with Skepta’s shoutout adding a touch of star power to the celebrations.

Alozie sends sweet message to Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Michelle Alozie took to social media to express her emotions and appreciation to Nigerians after helping the Super Falcons qualify for the 2025 WAFCON final.

“I know you love us.” Alozie posted on Snapchat after netting the winning goal as Nigeria defeated defending champions South Africa 2-1 in the semifinal.

