A Switzerland football player has been provided with her own bodyguard at the ongoing UEFA European Women's Championship

The footballer who doubles as a model and influencer boasts over 17 million followers on her Instagram and other social media platforms

The organisers of the Euros are concerned about the well-being of the players after she faced harassment online

Spain beat Switzerland 2-0 to qualify for the 2025 UEFA European Women's Championship (EUROS) semifinal on Friday night, July 18.

Goals from Athenea del Castillo and Claudia Pina ensured they reached their first Euro semi-final since 1997.

The world champions failed to score twice from the penalty spot as Mariona Caldenry threw her chance away while Alexia Putella sent her penalty into the hands of Swiss goalkeeper Livia Peng.

Switzerland produced a total of 14 goals in their group stage matches and made it to their first appearance in the quarterfinals, per BBC.

Alisha Lehmann of Switzerland during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 match against Finland at Stade de Geneve in Geneva. Photo by: James Gill - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

Swiss authorities provide boardguard for player

Switzerland star Alisha Lehmann has been provided he own personal bodyguard at the Euros due to her popularity amongst the players and fans.

According to Daily Mail, the Juventus forward has been mobbed by fans for her good looks and most times tailed for autographs and selfies.

The Swiss authorities explained that the player is always having off-field activities, which could pose a threat to herself and other teammates. The press spokesperson said:

"We always ensure that the safety of the players is our top priority in all stadiums.

"This is organized by UEFA during the tournament, and our head of security is always on site.

"After the matches, he is always there when the players approach the fans, and due to Alisha Lehmann's fame, he sometimes accompanies them a little further."

During the week, the world's most beautiful football player gave her followers an insight into activities behind the scenes of the national team.

Lehmann shared a snap alongside two of her teammates who were donning a crop top, cap, sunglasses, and three-quarter length trousers.

Alisha Lehmann of Switzerland inspects the pitch before the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 match against Spain at Stadion Wankdorf in Bern, Switzerland. Photo by: Eddie Keogh.

Source: Getty Images

Lehmann splits with boyfriend

Juventus star Alisha Lehmann has reportedly ended her relationship with Douglas Luiz.

According to Goal, the Swiss player started dating the Brazilian before their move to Turin from Aston Villa.

The duo broke up in 2022 but kicked off their relationship again in 2024, enjoying a close relationship.

Lehmann will remain with Juventus till 2027 despite not having playing time. She faced criticism for her celebration after the Old Ladies beat AC Milan to win the Serie A title, after playing for 37 minutes this year.

The 26-year-old played eight minutes in her first outing since a nine-minute cameo against AC Milan on February 9, but led the dancing when they won the title with her teammates lined up behind her.

Who is Alisha Lehmann dating now?

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Swiss football player Alisha Lehmann is currently presumed to be single.

Since her breakup with Douglas Luiz, she has not discussed her personal life on social media.

She only posts photos with family and friends on her Instagram and has not confirmed whether she is currently dating anyone.

