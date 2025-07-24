Super Eagles Coach Eric Chelle Releases 23-Man Squad for CHAN 2025, Full List

Eric Chelle has selected a 23-man squad, including captain Junior Harrison Nduka, for the 8th African Nations Championship

The team will undergo a second-phase training camp in Zanzibar from July 25–31, with friendlies against Zanzibar’s senior team

They are drawn in Group D alongside Senegal, Sudan, and Congo, and will play their first two matches at the Amman Stadium

Head Coach Eric Chelle has named a strong 23-man team for the upcoming 2025 African Nations Championships (CHAN).

Team captain Junior Harrison Nduka, defender Sikiru Alimi, and forward Godwin Obaje made the squad for the 8th edition of the tournament set from August 2 to 30 in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Chelle included goalkeeper Ozoemena Ani, defenders Sodiq Ismaila and Stephen Mayo, midfielders Hadi Haruna and Alex Oyowah, and forwards Anas Yusuf and Ijoma Anthony in the team.

They will depart for Zanzibar on Thursday evening via Ethiopian Airlines for a second-phase training camp from July 25 to 31, per All Nigeria Soccer.

Drawn in Group D, Nigeria, who are silver medalists in 2018 and bronze medalists in 2018, will face Senegal, Sudan, and Congo in the preliminary rounds.

They play their first two matches in Zanzibar’s Amman Stadium and the third at Dar es Salaam’s Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Lagos Television reports.

The squad will engage in friendly matches against Zanzibar’s senior team scheduled for July 28 and 31.

‎Super Eagles squad for African Nations Championship

Goalkeepers:

Nurudeen Badmus (Kwara United); Lawal Mustapha (Shooting Stars); Henry Ozoemena Ani (Enyimba FC).

Defenders: Taiwo Abdulrafiu (Rivers United); Junior Harrison Nduka (Remo Stars); Sodiq Ismaila (Remo Stars); Ngengen Leonard (Ikorodu City); Bankole Afeez (Kwara United); Steven Mayo Egbe (Rivers United); Uzondu Harrison (Ikorodu City).

Midfielders:

Alex Oyowah (Remo Stars); Akanni Qudus (Remo Stars); Hadi Haruna (Remo Stars); Michael Tochukwu (Remo Stars); Adedayo Olamilekan (Remo Stars); Otaniyi Taofik (Rivers United).

Forwards:

Godwin Obaje (Rangers International); Sikiru Alimi (Remo Stars); Anas Yusuf (Nasarawa United); Ijoma Anthony (Abia Warriors); Jabbar Malik (Remo Stars); Temitope Vincent (Plateau United); Shola Adelani (Ikorodu City).

Why Ahmed Musa was overlooked

Meanwhile, Ahmed Musa was left out of the CHAN squad despite expectations, and a report has emerged explaining why he was overlooked.

Musa returned to the NPFL for the third time with Kano Pillars and has been impressive since his return, bagging three goals, including two on his debut.

The competiton is strictly for players who are citizens of African countries and play in their countries' domestic leagues, which makes Musa eligible.

However, chapter 16, article 38 put his eligibility in check, stating that only players with permanent contracts are eligible. The former Al-Nassr star signed temporarily with Pillars and could leave should an offer arrive from Europe.

Chelle preparing for World Cup qualifiers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian national team head coach Eric Chelle has disclosed the selection criteria for the team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in September.

The Franco-Malian took over the team in January, and his immediate responsibility was to turn around the World Cup qualifying campaign and secure the ticket.

