President Bola Ahmed Tinubu applauded the Super Falcons following their victory over South Africa in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) semi-final

The first lady of Nigeria, Remi Tinubu, released a statement after Nigeria narrowly edged South Africa in a knockout game on Tuesday, July 22, 2025

The victory secured Nigeria’s spot in the final and presented the team with a chance to win a record-extending 10th WAFCON title

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering football and sports in Nigeria.

Casablanca, Morocco - President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday evening, July 22, congratulated the Super Falcons on their semifinal victory in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

In a statement shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, President Tinubu described the women's performance against South Africa as "superlative".

A delighted President Bola Tinubu says Super Falcons made Nigerians proud. Nigeria is gunning for a 10th WAFCON title in Morocco. Photo credit: @Mazitundeeednut

Source: Twitter

President Tinubu said:

"Well deserved!

"Congratulations to our Super Falcons!

"Your incredible #WAFCON2024 semi-finals victory over South Africa today was nothing short of superlative. It was a magnificent display of grit, talent, and the indomitable Nigerian spirit.

"You have made the nation proud. Keep soaring. Don’t stop until you bring the trophy home. Go for our 10th title.

"Nigerians worldwide are rooting for you. We are waiting to receive the cup."

Remi Tinubu hails Super Falcons

In the same vein, Oluremi Tinubu, Nigeria's first lady, saluted the Super Falcons.

Reacting to the outcome of the Nigeria-South Africa match via her verified X account, 'Remi Tinubu lauded the Nigerian women's national football team for their 'shining example' on the pitch.

Remi Tinubu reacts as Super Falcons beat South Africa, qualify for Nations Cup final. Photo credit

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

"I commend you, our incredible Super Falcons for your victory over South Africa in the semi-finals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Championship.

"You have once again shown the world the strength, courage, and brilliance of Nigerian women.

"Your passion, discipline, and unity on the field are a shining example to young girls everywhere that nothing good is beyond reach.

"This win is more than just a ticket to the finals of the Championship, but a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we believe in ourselves and stand together.

"I look forward to you lifting the Cup by the grace of God. May you finish strong."

Nigeria vs South African WAFCON semifinal

Legit.ng reports that the Super Falcons of Nigeria on Tuesday, July 22, booked their place in the final of the 2025 WAFCON after a dramatic 2-1 win over South Africa, sealed by a late goal from defender Michelle Alozie.

With the match heading for extra time, Alozie launched a long ball into the South African box, which evaded everyone, including the goalkeeper and nestled into the net, stunning the Banyana Banyana defence.

The goal secured Nigeria’s spot in the final and marked a thrilling end to a closely-contested semifinal clash.

What was billed as a clash of the titans between the defending champions and nine-time winners lived up to expectations, with a tightly contested match that nearly went into extra time.

Rumours of Oshoala’s retirement swirl

Earlier, Legit.ng noted claims alleging that Super Falcons' Asisat Oshoala announced her retirement from the national team.

The experienced former Barcelona star was said to have decided to hang up her boots amid Nigeria's quest for WAFCON glory.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng