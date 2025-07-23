Super Falcons defender Michelle Alozie has shared a heartfelt message to Nigerians after emotional victory against South Africa

Alozie’s stoppage-time screamer secured WAFCON final spot for Nigeria after a 2-1 victory against Bayana Bayana

Super Falcons remain on course for a record-extending 10th WAFCON title

Michelle Alozie was the hero of the night as Nigeria’s Super Falcons booked their place in the final of the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The Houston Dash defender hit a thunderous long-range goal deep into second-half stoppage time, sealing a dramatic 2-1 win over South Africa in a nail-biting semi-final encounter.

According to Punch, Rasheedat Ajibade had opened the scoring for the Super Falcons from the penalty spot early in the first half, before South Africa responded through Linda Motlhalo in the 60th minute.

With the game tied and heading into extra time, Alozie took matters into her own hands as she struck a screamer that sailed past the goalkeeper to send Nigeria into the final.

The win means Nigeria will face hosts Morocco in the final, as they seek to reclaim the title they last won in 2018.

Nigeria, who finished fourth in the 2022 edition, are aiming to lift the WAFCON trophy for a record 10th time.

Alozie sends message of gratitude to Nigerians

Following the final whistle, Michelle Alozie took to social media to express her emotions and appreciation.

“I know you love us.” Alozie posted on Snapchat.

It was a simple yet powerful message that resonated deeply with fans across Nigeria and the diaspora.

Since making her debut in 2019, Alozie has grown into a fan favourite, admired not only for her defensive abilities but also for her humility and connection with supporters.

Her emotional message was a nod to the unwavering support the team has received during the tournament, as well as the personal encouragement she’s garnered throughout her national team journey.

This marks her first appearance in a WAFCON final, and her impactful performance has solidified her status as one of the team’s key players heading into the showdown against Morocco.

Nigeria on the brink of history

The Super Falcons are now one win away from yet another historic victory at the WAFCON, ESPN reports.

Nigeria remains the most successful team in WAFCON history, and victory in Morocco would mark their 10th continental title.

Alozie, who is chasing her first major international title, will be eager to make it a night to remember.

The final promises to be a blockbuster, with Nigeria facing the host nation in what will be a test of resilience, experience, and composure.

