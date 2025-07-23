Galatasaray and Napoli have reached an agreement for the permanent transfer of Victor Osimhen

The Italian Serie A champions will receive more than his €75 million release clause, including add-ons

A Turkish football commentator has confirmed the club's plans to complete the formalities of the transfer

Galatasaray have put plans in place for Victor Osimhen's arrival in Istanbul to complete his transfer after reaching an agreement with Napoli.

Osimhen spent last season on loan at Galatasaray, scoring 37 goals and providing eight assists to help the club with the Turkish league and cup double.

Victor Osimhen and his daughter during Galatasaray's title celebrations. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

The Turkish champions decided to sign him permanently and immediately began the process to get sponsorship to raise the required funds.

According to Football Italia, the striker had offers from Saudi Pro League giants and Italian giants Juventus, both of which he rejected and accepted to continue in the Turkish league.

Galatasaray spent nearly two weeks in negotiations with Napoli, as they were unwilling to trigger his €75 million release clause in a single payment.

In the end, they agreed on a fee which was above the release clause, but with a favourable payment structure expected to be fulfilled in 2026.

Gala will pay €40 million immediately and €35 million in instalments by the end of 2026. Napoli will receive 10% of future sales and €5 million in add-ons.

The Super Eagles star will sign a three-year contract with a base salary of €16 million and a bonus payment up to €5 million per year.

Galatasaray's plan for Osimhen's arrival

Osimhen skipped resuming for Napoli's pre-season training and reportedly sent a medical report explaining why he would not be joining the team.

He was in Nigeria for his holiday, and his current location is unknown, but he is expected to arrive in Turkey’s capital city soon to complete the formality of the deal.

Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu confirmed that the two clubs reached an agreement after the intervention of Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek.

“We can say the Osimhen process is over. President Dursun Özbek was the one who put the final touches on it. He met with Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis this evening and finalised the deal,” he told GS Gazete.

Sabuncuoglu confirmed that the club plans for Osimhen to arrive this week to complete the formality of the deal, including medicals and contract signing.

He disclosed the numerical details of the deal, including the initial payment, instalments, add-ons and the player's salary and bonuses.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with the fans after Galatasaray's title win. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

“The 20% share has been reduced to 10%. Galatasaray will pay €40 million upfront and the remaining €35 million in two instalments. There's a €5 million bonus, only €2.5 million of which can be quickly repaid,” he added.

“The player will receive a €16 million salary, along with a €5 million bonus. A construction company has also sponsored the transfer. The transfer is 99.9% complete.”

Turkish pundit slams De Laurentiis

Legit.ng reported that a Turkish pundit slammed Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis for his obsession and tightfistedness in the negotiation for Osimhen.

Cim Dizdar hit out at the Galatasaray fans who were impatient with Osimhen and instead criticised De Laurentiis for dragging out the deal for so long.

