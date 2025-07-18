Victor Osimhen is closing in on a permanent move to Galatasaray as an agreement with Napoli is close

Osimhen spent last season on loan at Galatasaray and helped the club win the Turkish titles double

Napoli fans have sent a strong message to the Super Eagles forward about how their time is ending

Victor Osimhen is nearing a permanent exit from Napoli as his move to Galatasaray is near, and the Italian club ultras have sent a strong message to him.

Osimhen spent last season on loan at Galatasaray, and before he left Napoli, he swore he would never play for the club again because of how his exit was handled.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring for Galatasaray against Kayserispor. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

He had a successful loan spell at Galatasaray with 37 goals and eight assists, which retained his transfer value, and the Serie A champions could cash in.

Top European clubs surprisingly have not made a concrete offer despite interest in previous windows, leaving him with Galatasaray and Al-Hilal as options.

The Nigerian forward rejected multiple proposals worth up to €45 million from the Saudi Pro League club before accepting the Turkish champions’ €16 million per year.

The Lions immediately entered into negotiations with Napoli to agree on a fee, and 10 working days later, there has yet to be an agreement between the two sides.

Napoli have rejected multiple bids starting from €55 million and up to €75 million, recently requesting bank guarantees and a sell-on clause.

Napoli fans send message to Osimhen

According to Football Italia, Galatasaray and Napoli are close to reaching an agreement for the permanent transfer of the Nigerian forward to Turkey.

Gala have accepted Napoli's payment term of €40 million upfront and €35 million paid in instalments before 2026, as well as a €75 million penalty if they sell the player to Italy within two years.

As spotted by Calcio Napoli, the ultras representing the Curva A of the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium have sent a very strong message to the player as the move gets imminent.

“Osimhen, ignorance will always be the ruling element in your life… Peasant, remember that Maradona played here!” the message on the banner reads.

Victor Osimhen in action for Napoli against Bologna in 2024. Photo by Francesco Pecoraro.

Source: Getty Images

The message did not sit well with football fans, particularly Nigerians, and they made this known in the comments section.

@Ttol0030 wrote:

“Always these idiots taking stuff too far.”

@KelvinAmata wrote:

“They can afford to call @victorosimhen9 'peasant' after he gave them the Scudetto after 33 years! Osimhen is no peasant; he is a superstar who knows his worth. He doesn't need Napoli for a thing!”

@_MohammedFatihi wrote:

“Ungrateful ultras including the management.”

@TheSawgee wrote:

“Italy is never defeating the allegations.”

Napoli excludes Osimhen from the squad

Legit.ng reported that Napoli dropped two hints about Victor Osimhen’s impending departure from the club as negotiations reach the final stage.

The Serie A champions left the Nigerian striker out of their pre-season squad for the friendly games in Dimaro and handed his number nine jersey permanently to Romelu Lukaku.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng