Victor Osimhen is edging closer to completing his permanent exit from Napoli to join Galatasaray

Galatasaray and Napoli have agreed on the payment structure for €75 million fee, with final details left

The Turkish Super League champions have reportedly planned for Osimhen’s arrival in Istanbul

Galatasaray have reportedly planned for Victor Osimhen’s arrival in Istanbul as the final agreement with Napoli for his permanent transfer is imminent.

Napoli and Galatasaray have agreed on the payment terms of the €75 million release clause: €40 million paid upfront and €35 million paid in 2026.

Victor Osimhen at Istanbul airport before joining Galatasaray on loan in 2024. Photo by Islam Yakut/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Napoli inserted a penalty clause of €75 million if the striker is sold to Italy within the next two years.

The final detail holding up the deal is the 20% sell-on clause, which Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis inserted into the deal during the advanced stages of the negotiation.

Galatasaray plan for Osimhen’s arrival

The final green light on the deal is expected at the start of next week, and the Turkish champions have planned for the Super Eagles striker’s arrival in Istanbul.

Turkish football commentator Hakan Gundogar has confirmed that a plan is in place for Osimhen to arrive in Istanbul on Tuesday, when he will have his medical and sign his contract.

“Osimhen will be in Istanbul on Tuesday. Clear information. He will meet with Galatasaray fans on Tuesday,” he said, as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

The former LOSC Lille forward spent last season on loan at Rams Park, scoring 37 goals and eight assists to help the club win the Turkish league and cup double.

Turkish pundit slams De Laurentiis

Turkish pundit Cim Dizdar has hit out at the fans criticising Osimhen and instead shifted the blame to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

“Napoli President De Laurentiis is an obsessive man. In the past, many of his players went to different places without him noticing,” he said as quoted by GS Gazete.

“I think the Osimhen deal is done. Besides, Galatasaray had no rivals in the transfer except Al-Hilal. Galatasaray had reached 75 million Euros. There were only issues with the payment plan.

“I find it normal that Osimhen doesn't want to play in Saudi Arabia. He really wanted the Premier League, but it didn't happen. Anyway, he was very happy and motivated at Galatasaray.”

Victor Osimhen celebrates with Galatasaray teammates after winning the Turkish league and cup. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

Premier League teams were interested in the Super Eagles striker in the past, but failed to make a concrete move to sign him this summer.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United had previously been in contact to sign the forward, with the Blues advancing in active negotiations during the summer deadline of 2024.

Napoli fans send harsh message to Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Napoli fans sent a harsh message to Osimhen with his departure from the Italian club expected to be finalised next week.

The ultras of the Curva A of the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium unveiled a banner in the city calling the Nigerian forward a peasant.

