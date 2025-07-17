Victor Osimhen is closing in on a permanent move to Galatasaray as negotiations enter the final stages

The Super Eagles forward spent last season on loan at Galatasaray and is keen to join the club permanently

Napoli have made two key decisions on the striker that suggest that his time at the Maradona is almost over

Napoli have dropped two hints that Victor Osimhen’s time at the club is nearing the end as negotiations continue with Galatasaray over his permanent sale.

Osimhen and Napoli are keen to put an end to their tumultuous relationship this summer after the striker spent last season on loan at Galatasaray.

Victor Osimhen during Napoli's pre-season training in 2024. Photo by Ciro de Luca.

Source: Getty Images

His haul of 37 goals and eight assists prompted the Turkish champions to pursue a permanent move for him despite the huge finances involved.

Gala proposed a three-year contract worth €16 million per season, and after weeks of consideration, the Super Eagles forward accepted the offer.

The Turkish club and Napoli have been in negotiations for nearly two weeks, but are close to agreeing on the final terms to complete the deal.

According to Fabrizio Romano, talks are at the final stages, with discussions around bank guarantees and a sell-on clause left before the deal is sealed.

Both clubs have agreed on €75 million fee, with €40mil paid upfront and the remaining €35 million paid in instalments before the end of 2026.

Napoli excludes Osimhen from squad

Napoli players have completed their rounds of medical checks and fitness training and will begin preparations at Dimaro ahead of defending their title.

The club confirmed in an official statement the squad list that will play the preparation games, with new signing Kevin De Bruyne and Noa Lang included on the list.

Unsurprisingly, Victor Osimhen was excluded from the list despite the club insisting he must resume for pre-season on July 14, which he refused.

Initial reports suggested that he would not have been part of the tactical and technical drills even if he had turned up for the pre-season training.

Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku at Napoli's training complex. Photos by SSC Napoli.

Source: Getty Images

The Italian Serie A champions also released their home and away kits for next season, and part of the number leaks confirmed that the striker is no longer in Antonio Conte’s plans.

De Bruyne will take number 11, which Romelu Lukaku wore last season after refusing the number nine, which belonged to Osimhen, out of respect.

The Belgian striker has taken the jersey for the new season after it was worn by a loan star, Noah Okafor, last season, who joined from AC Milan.

These moves and Napoli securing the signing of Lorenzo Lucca from Udinese confirm that an agreement is close for Osimhen's exit.

Why Napoli have not sanctioned Osimhen's sale

Legit.ng previously reported why Napoli have not sanctioned Osimhen's sale despite two weeks of negotiations with Galatasaray for the striker.

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis is holding off on giving final approval because the Turkish Super League champions have not agreed to a sell-on clause.

Source: Legit.ng